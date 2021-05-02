Left Menu

Cher pays emotional tribute to 'Moonstruck' co-star Olympia Dukakis

American singer-actor Cher on Sunday shared fond memories of 'Moonstruck' co-star Olympia Dukakis, who died Saturday at the age of 89.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 02-05-2021 12:34 IST | Created: 02-05-2021 12:34 IST
Cher and Olympia Dukakis (Image courtesy: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI

American singer-actor Cher on Sunday shared fond memories of 'Moonstruck' co-star Olympia Dukakis, who died Saturday at the age of 89. The 74-year-old songstress took to Twitter and remembered her late co-star by paying an emotional tribute.

"Olympia Dukakis Was an Amazing, Academy Award-Winning Actress. Olympia Played My Mom In Moonstruck,& Even Though Her Part was That Of a Suffering Wife, We [laughed] ALL The Time," Cher tweeted, using a laughing emoji. "She Would Tell Me How MUCH She Loved Louis,Her 'Handsome Talented, Husband'.I Talked To Her 3Wks Ago. Rip Dear One."

The actor, who won the Best Actress Oscar for 'Moonstruck' to Dukakis' Best Supporting Actress win, recalled her final chat with her ailing co-star. "Heard Olympia Was Sick So Called Her Daughter & Said Could I Talk 2 Her," she wrote.

"She Said 'She might Not HEAR or SPEAK'.I Called In2 The Receiver 'Olympia It's Cher,I [love] You'.Remember Moonstruck,She Said 'oh cher,I love you'She Was Weak But Happy. RIP O." As reported by Page Six, Olympia Dukakis and Cher with their Golden Globes for their performances in 'Moonstruck' on January 24, 1988.

She followed up with a reference to Dukakis' famed "Do you love him Loretta?" scene. "You never think about Friends, Loved Ones Leaving,

But Thank God We Can See Them," she posted. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

