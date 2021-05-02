Left Menu

Ephraim Sykes boards 'Russian Doll' S2 cast

PTI | Los Angeles | Updated: 02-05-2021 12:36 IST | Created: 02-05-2021 12:36 IST
Ephraim Sykes boards 'Russian Doll' S2 cast

Broadway star Ephraim Sykes is the latest addition to the cast of season two of hit Netflix series ''Russian Doll''. According to Deadline, Sykes will guest star in the Natasha Lyonne-led series.

The sophomore season also features actors Annie Murphy, Sharlto Copley and Carolyn Michelle Smith.

The series stars Lyonne as a New York woman (Nadia) who gets caught in an endless loop of attending her own birthday party only to die and repeat the night over and over again.

Details about the sophomore season's storyline and character descriptions are still being kept under wraps.

“Russian Doll” season one was created and executive produced by Lyonne alongside Amy Poehler and Leslye Headland.

It dropped on Netflix in 2019 and was soon renewed for a season two.

The show was nominated for 13 Emmy Awards for its first season and won three.

“Russian Doll” is produced by Universal Television, Poehler's Paper Kite Productions banner, JAX Media and 3 Arts Entertainment.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Health News Roundup: Pfizer to start shipping coronavirus vaccine to Canada; India posts new record daily rise in COVID-19 cases and more

Reliance becomes India's largest producer of medical grade liquid oxygen from single location

Entertainment News Roundup: Grammy organizers change rules; Five charged in violent abduction of Lady Gaga's bulldogs and more

Researchers discover new vulnerability affecting billions of computers globally

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Govt likely to bring in reverse auction system for supplying rails to Indian Railways: JSPL MD

The government is likely to launch a reverse auction process to supply rails for railway projects, JSPL Managing Director V R Sharma said.After the launch of the process, a company that offers lower prices can bag orders of supplying rails ...

Pon Radhakrishnan trails in Kanyakumari

Chennai, May 2 PTI Senior BJP leader and former union minister Pon Radhakrishnan was trailing by a margin of 58,813 votes against his rival Vijay Vasanth of the Congress in the Kanyakumari Lok Sabha constituency.The bypoll in the constituen...

Magnitude 6 earthquake strikes offshore Coquimbo, Chile - EMSC

An earthquake of magnitude 6.0 struck offshore Coquimbo in Chile, the European-Mediterranean Seismological Centre EMSCsaid on Sunday.The quake was at a depth of 10 km 6.21 miles, EMSC added. Also Read Scientists in Chile discover remains of...

SpaceX returns 4 astronauts to Earth; rare night splashdown

SpaceX returned four astronauts from the International Space Station on Sunday, making the first US crew splashdown in darkness since the Apollo 8 moonshot.The Dragon capsule parachuted into the Gulf of Mexico off the coast of Panama City, ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021