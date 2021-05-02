Netflix's 'The Last Kingdom' to end with Season 5

Netflix's historical drama ''The Last Kingdom'' will come to an end with its upcoming fifth season, the streaming platform and producer Carnival Films have announced.

According to Variety, the series that originally started on the BBC six years ago is currently filming the season five in Hungary.

The final 10-part season will continue to follow the adventures of Uhtred of Bebbanburg (Alexander Dreymon), a warrior born a Saxon but raised as a Dane, in ninth and tenth-century England.

It is based on the ninth and tenth books of Bernard Cornwell’s best-selling novel series “The Saxon Stories''. “Playing Uhtred for 5 seasons has been a wonderful journey. And I’m truly grateful to have been given the opportunity to direct. In doing so, I came to fully appreciate the spectacular talent and skill of our cast and crew even more. ''I can’t wait to share it with our fans, without whom none of this would be possible,'' said Dreymon who is also directing one of the episodes of the final season.

Andy Hay, Paul Wilmshurst, Anthony Philipson, and Jon East are the other directors on board. Martha Hillier has penned the fifth season, which is executive produced by Gareth Neame and Nigel Marchant.

