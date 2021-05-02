Left Menu

Netflix's 'The Last Kingdom' to end with Season 5

Netflixs historical drama The Last Kingdom will come to an end with its upcoming fifth season, the streaming platform and producer Carnival Films have announced.According to Variety, the series that originally started on the BBC six years ago is currently filming the season five in Hungary.The final 10-part season will continue to follow the adventures of Uhtred of Bebbanburg Alexander Dreymon, a warrior born a Saxon but raised as a Dane, in ninth and tenth-century England.It is based on the ninth and tenth books of Bernard Cornwells best-selling novel series The Saxon Stories.

PTI | Los Angeles | Updated: 02-05-2021 13:19 IST | Created: 02-05-2021 13:19 IST
Netflix's 'The Last Kingdom' to end with Season 5

Netflix's historical drama ''The Last Kingdom'' will come to an end with its upcoming fifth season, the streaming platform and producer Carnival Films have announced.

According to Variety, the series that originally started on the BBC six years ago is currently filming the season five in Hungary.

The final 10-part season will continue to follow the adventures of Uhtred of Bebbanburg (Alexander Dreymon), a warrior born a Saxon but raised as a Dane, in ninth and tenth-century England.

It is based on the ninth and tenth books of Bernard Cornwell’s best-selling novel series “The Saxon Stories''. “Playing Uhtred for 5 seasons has been a wonderful journey. And I’m truly grateful to have been given the opportunity to direct. In doing so, I came to fully appreciate the spectacular talent and skill of our cast and crew even more. ''I can’t wait to share it with our fans, without whom none of this would be possible,'' said Dreymon who is also directing one of the episodes of the final season.

Andy Hay, Paul Wilmshurst, Anthony Philipson, and Jon East are the other directors on board. Martha Hillier has penned the fifth season, which is executive produced by Gareth Neame and Nigel Marchant.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Health News Roundup: Pfizer to start shipping coronavirus vaccine to Canada; India posts new record daily rise in COVID-19 cases and more

Reliance becomes India's largest producer of medical grade liquid oxygen from single location

Entertainment News Roundup: Grammy organizers change rules; Five charged in violent abduction of Lady Gaga's bulldogs and more

Researchers discover new vulnerability affecting billions of computers globally

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Odisha declares journalists as frontline Covid warriors

Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Sunday declared working journalists of the state as frontline Covid warriors.While approving a proposal to this effect, the chief minister said, journalists are doing a great service to the state by p...

Yediyurappa carries out minor rejig in cabinet, assigns districts to six ministers

Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa on Sunday effected a minor rejig in the cabinet by assigning district responsibility to six ministers.The exercise is seen as one to ensure smooth COVID management in the districts.As per the notific...

RBI to strengthen risk-based supervision of banks, NBFCs

The Reserve Bank has decided to review and strengthen the Risk Based Supervision RBS of the banking sector with a view to enable financial sector players to address the emerging challenges.The RBI uses the RBS model, including both qualitat...

Chinese university plan causes security concerns in Hungary

Piles of garbage, discarded debris and abandoned buildings are scattered across a post-industrial area on the left bank of the Danube River, just south of the grandiose downtown of Hungarys capital, Budapest. The area has been unused for de...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021