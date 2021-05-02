Left Menu

Mamata Banerjee pays tribute to Satyajit Ray on his 100th birth anniversary

02-05-2021
Mamata Banerjee pays tribute to Satyajit Ray on his 100th birth anniversary

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Sunday took to Twitter and paid tribute to legendary director Satyajit Ray on his 100th birth anniversary.

Celebrities and netizens have also taken to the social media to pay tribute to the icon.

Banerjee began her tribute with one of the most popular lines of Ray's musicals -- ''Goopi Gyne Bagha Byne'' -- Maharaja Tomare Selam (Salute to the King).

''Tribute to Satyajit Ray, legendary filmmaker, writer, composer, lyricist, illustrator, on his birth centenary. He is not only the pride of Bengal but also India & the whole world.

He is an inspiration to people around the globe'', Banerjee tweeted with the hashtag #SatyajitRay100.

Illustrations of well known art director Aniket Mitra linked the present day COVID situation with titles and themes of Ray's works on celluloid.

Mitra posted a few sketches where a poster of Ray's ''Pather Panchali'' was recreated depicting a personal protective equipment (PPE)-clad COVID warrior.

A woman is sporting a face shield while two policemen are shown standing on the road wearing face shields and masks in the recreated version of a poster from ''Devi''.

His illustrations also show mass pyres in ''Jana Aranya'' poster, urgent appeal for oxygen, bed and free food in ''Mahanagar'', migrants walking back home in ''Abhijan'', and a man with a mask carelessly hanging from his chin in ''Ganashatru''.

''Moner Manik Monei Thak, Pronam Tomay Kimbadonti'' (You will remain as a jewel in our hearts, salute to the legend),'' actor-director Parambrata Chatterjee posted in Facebook.

A leading Kolkata-based OTT platform in Bengali launched a social media campaign, Bangali O Ray, celebrating ''those special elements from Ray's films which have become an integral part of Bengali culture through minimalist design''.

