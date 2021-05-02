Left Menu

Everything I do has a purpose: Michael B Jordan on using his star status to promote inclusivity

Everything I do has a purpose and a reason, he added.In 2018, the actor announced that he would be adopting inclusion riders on all the films backed by his production banner in a bid to promote women and people of colour.As an artiste of colour, Jordan said, it is his duty to support others in the industry.There are always going to be some issues.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 02-05-2021 14:31 IST | Created: 02-05-2021 14:31 IST
Everything I do has a purpose: Michael B Jordan on using his star status to promote inclusivity

''Black Panther'' star Michael B Jordan says he looks at his career like a game of chess where every move he makes contributes in turning Hollywood into a more diverse place for artistes from across the globe.

Jordan has established himself as one of the most popular contemporary actors in Hollywood, courtesy his turn in the biographical drama ''Fruitvale Station'', the sports franchise of ''Creed'', Marvel Studios' blockbuster hit ''Black Panther'' and now ''Without Remorse''.

The 34-year-old actor, who made his foray into acting in 1999 with appearances in TV shows ''Cosby'' and ''The Sopranos'', had a career breakthrough in 2013 when he starred as the shooting victim Oscar Grant in filmmaker Ryan Coogler's directorial debut ''Fruitvale Station''.

The New Jersey-native said his initial goal was to become an influential voice that can bring about some change.

''Earlier in my career, I was just trying to strategise to get into a position where I could have my own production company,'' Jordan said.

''Creed'' (2015) solidified his standing in the business, prompting him to launch his banner Outlier Society with a goal to highlight diverse stories and voices.

''Now having that (company) for the past five years, it was about growing that banner, building the brand of a leading man. Telling stories that need to be told, because that's where I come from,'' the actor told PTI in a Zoom roundtable interview with international journalists. Jordan asserted that every choice he makes as an actor or a producer is driven by reasons close to his heart.

''It's different... Each project has its own set of reasons why I do them. Everything I do has a purpose and a reason,'' he added.

In 2018, the actor announced that he would be adopting inclusion riders on all the films backed by his production banner in a bid to promote women and people of colour.

As an artiste of colour, Jordan said, it is his duty to support others in the industry.

''There are always going to be some issues. I'm just trying to do my part and use the celebrity position that I've and bring about some change as well as take some steps in the right direction.'' Calling the inclusion rider a step towards ''accountability'', the actor-producer said he is happy that many big banners, including Warner Bros, have implemented such clauses and are trying to ensure gender as well as racial diversity in the cast and crew.

''Inclusion rider mandate that I have in my production company, other companies also adopted the same. It is a step towards accountability. But I believe there is a lot more work that needs to be done,'' he added.

While promoting diversity is one of his main goals, Jordan said his movie choices are also governed by a ''fanboy'' in him, who loves action, boxing, superhero, and sci-fi stories.

''I like action, boxing, superhero movies, comic books, science fiction and thrillers. So there's an element of just me being a fanboy. I'm a guy that likes those adrenaline pack things, that I want to be able to tell those stories also, and it's about finding a balance.'' His latest movie, ''Without Remorse'', which premiered on Amazon Prime Video on April 30, is a step in the same direction.

The film, directed by Stefano Sollima, is based on renowned author Tom Clancy's action hero John Clark.

It is the origin story of John Clark, one of the most popular characters in Clancy's Jack Ryan universe.

''Without Remorse'' features Jordan as John Clark aka John Kelly. The film also stars Jodie Turner-Smith and Jamie Bell.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Health News Roundup: Pfizer to start shipping coronavirus vaccine to Canada; India posts new record daily rise in COVID-19 cases and more

Reliance becomes India's largest producer of medical grade liquid oxygen from single location

Entertainment News Roundup: Grammy organizers change rules; Five charged in violent abduction of Lady Gaga's bulldogs and more

Researchers discover new vulnerability affecting billions of computers globally

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Never seen a more partial Election Commission, it did everything to help BJP: Prashant Kishor to India Today TV.

Never seen a more partial Election Commission, it did everything to help BJP Prashant Kishor to India Today TV....

Centre files plea in HC to recall its order to supply allocated oxygen to Delhi and or face contempt.

Centre files plea in HC to recall its order to supply allocated oxygen to Delhi and or face contempt....

Prashant Kishor says he is ''quitting this space'' and not strategise for parties any more: Election consultant tells India Today TV channel.

Prashant Kishor says he is quitting this space and not strategise for parties any more Election consultant tells India Today TV channel....

3.19 lakh candidates elected unopposed in UP panchayat elections: SEC

A total of 3.19 lakh candidates have been elected unopposed in the Uttar Pradesh panchayat elections, the State Election Commission said on Sunday.As many as 3,19,317 candidates have been elected unopposed in the panchayat elections. This i...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021