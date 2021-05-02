Everything I do has a purpose: Michael B Jordan on using his star status to promote inclusivity

''Black Panther'' star Michael B Jordan says he looks at his career like a game of chess where every move he makes contributes in turning Hollywood into a more diverse place for artistes from across the globe.

Jordan has established himself as one of the most popular contemporary actors in Hollywood, courtesy his turn in the biographical drama ''Fruitvale Station'', the sports franchise of ''Creed'', Marvel Studios' blockbuster hit ''Black Panther'' and now ''Without Remorse''.

The 34-year-old actor, who made his foray into acting in 1999 with appearances in TV shows ''Cosby'' and ''The Sopranos'', had a career breakthrough in 2013 when he starred as the shooting victim Oscar Grant in filmmaker Ryan Coogler's directorial debut ''Fruitvale Station''.

The New Jersey-native said his initial goal was to become an influential voice that can bring about some change.

''Earlier in my career, I was just trying to strategise to get into a position where I could have my own production company,'' Jordan said.

''Creed'' (2015) solidified his standing in the business, prompting him to launch his banner Outlier Society with a goal to highlight diverse stories and voices.

''Now having that (company) for the past five years, it was about growing that banner, building the brand of a leading man. Telling stories that need to be told, because that's where I come from,'' the actor told PTI in a Zoom roundtable interview with international journalists. Jordan asserted that every choice he makes as an actor or a producer is driven by reasons close to his heart.

''It's different... Each project has its own set of reasons why I do them. Everything I do has a purpose and a reason,'' he added.

In 2018, the actor announced that he would be adopting inclusion riders on all the films backed by his production banner in a bid to promote women and people of colour.

As an artiste of colour, Jordan said, it is his duty to support others in the industry.

''There are always going to be some issues. I'm just trying to do my part and use the celebrity position that I've and bring about some change as well as take some steps in the right direction.'' Calling the inclusion rider a step towards ''accountability'', the actor-producer said he is happy that many big banners, including Warner Bros, have implemented such clauses and are trying to ensure gender as well as racial diversity in the cast and crew.

''Inclusion rider mandate that I have in my production company, other companies also adopted the same. It is a step towards accountability. But I believe there is a lot more work that needs to be done,'' he added.

While promoting diversity is one of his main goals, Jordan said his movie choices are also governed by a ''fanboy'' in him, who loves action, boxing, superhero, and sci-fi stories.

''I like action, boxing, superhero movies, comic books, science fiction and thrillers. So there's an element of just me being a fanboy. I'm a guy that likes those adrenaline pack things, that I want to be able to tell those stories also, and it's about finding a balance.'' His latest movie, ''Without Remorse'', which premiered on Amazon Prime Video on April 30, is a step in the same direction.

The film, directed by Stefano Sollima, is based on renowned author Tom Clancy's action hero John Clark.

It is the origin story of John Clark, one of the most popular characters in Clancy's Jack Ryan universe.

''Without Remorse'' features Jordan as John Clark aka John Kelly. The film also stars Jodie Turner-Smith and Jamie Bell.

