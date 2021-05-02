Left Menu

Camila Cabello urges fans to donate for India, help tackle COVID-19 crisis

The battle to stop the ravaging effects of COVID-19 in India still continues unabated. After several celebrities came together to raise funds for India to help tackle the COVID-19 crisis, American singer Camila Cabello, on Sunday stepped forward, urging fans to donate for India.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 02-05-2021 15:19 IST | Created: 02-05-2021 15:19 IST
Camila Cabello (Image Source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI

The battle to stop the ravaging effects of COVID-19 in India still continues unabated. After several celebrities came together to raise funds for India to help tackle the COVID-19 crisis, American singer Camila Cabello, on Sunday stepped forward, urging fans to donate for India. Taking it to her Instagram handle, Camila posted a video message for her fans where she is heard saying, "Hey guys! India is facing a devastating second wave of COVID-19. There have been 18 million cases reported and the healthcare system simply does not have enough resources to care for everybody. They need protective equipment, oxygen and medicine to save lives."

She further mentioned the fundraisers where one can donate and said, "Any amount that you can donate whether it is USD 10 or USD 1000, will be super helpful and will be super matched." "I love India and it's beautiful beautiful culture, let's help in any way we can," the 'Senorita' star concluded.

Along with the video that was viewed by more than a million social media users, the songstress wrote, "India is facing a devastating second wave of COVID infections and needs resources and support to help save lives. If you can, please help @jayshetty and @radhidevlukia raise USD 1M for @give_india and their generous sponsor @indiaspora will match it! Every dollar will be doubled so we can try our best to make a difference! Click the link on this post to donate now." Amidst the devastating second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic, India reported 3,92,488 fresh coronavirus cases and over 3,689 related deaths in the last 24 hours.

A total of 1,95,57,457 new COVID-19 cases, 2,15,542 related deaths, and 1,59,92,271 recoveries were reported in the last 24 hours, taking the total active cases to 33,49,644, as per the health ministry update on Sunday morning. (ANI)

