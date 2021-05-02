Left Menu

Odd News Roundup: Bare-knuckle fight nights take off online in Russia during pandemic; Stockings and a bloodied cloth for auction on Napoleon's bicentenary and more

The "Top Dog" tournament began broadcasting fights in parking lots in early 2020, but now rents out a Moscow sports arena for bare-knuckle bouts that are viewed online by millions. Stockings and a bloodied cloth for auction on Napoleon's bicentenary Private collectors have a rare opportunity next week to buy some of Napoleon Bonaparte's DNA when a blood-stained cloth placed over his body during an autopsy goes on sale at an auction to mark the 200th anniversary of his death.

Following is a summary of current odd news briefs.

Bare-knuckle fight nights take off online in Russia during pandemic

A brutal boxing tournament in Russia that pits bare-knuckle fighters against each other in short, bloody bouts has surged in popularity on social networks during the coronavirus pandemic. The "Top Dog" tournament began broadcasting fights in parking lots in early 2020, but now rents out a Moscow sports arena for bare-knuckle bouts that are viewed online by millions.

Stockings and a bloodied cloth for auction on Napoleon's bicentenary

Private collectors have a rare opportunity next week to buy some of Napoleon Bonaparte's DNA when a blood-stained cloth placed over his body during an autopsy goes on sale at an auction to mark the 200th anniversary of his death. The former French emperor died on May 5, 1821, aged 51, on the southern Atlantic Ocean island of Saint Helena, where he had been banished by the British following his defeat in 1815 at the Battle of Waterloo.

After masked bunnies, Belgian artisan shifts to chocolate syringes

A Belgian chocolate company that put white masks on its Easter bunnies a year ago is now producing large chocolate syringes as it tries to keep step with the evolving trend of the coronavirus pandemic. And as Belgium steps up its vaccination campaign against COVID-19, specialist confectioner Cocoatree is also touting the natural health benefits of chocolate as a kind of "vaccine" in its own right against certain conditions.

