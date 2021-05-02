With hilarious throwback picture, Kartik Aaryan urges people to wear masks

Bollywood actor Kartik Aaryan, who was tested positive for the novel coronavirus in March, on Monday shared a hilarious picture, sending out the message for everyone to wear a mask and follow Covid-19 protocols. The actor took to his Instagram handle and shared a throwback picture insisting on the importance of wearing a face mask. In the caption, he wrote, "Corona sliding into UnMasked Faces like..."

In the picture, Kartik could be seen posing right in front of a dinosaur sculpture while putting his head inside the dinosaur's mouth. The actor has been urging fans to follow COVID-19 protocols and often shares posts, spreading awareness in his quirky style.

Last week, Kartik had shared a picture, imagining himself as a 45-year-old, who is awaiting COVID-19 vaccination. Sharing the picture from his 'Pati Patni Aur Woh days', he wrote, "When you're 45+ but hv to wait till 1st May for vaccine bcoz your wife has told the mohalla you're 41. Registrations open today." As the COVID-19 cases see a rampant surge in the country, India registered 3,92,448 new cases, 3,07,865 recoveries, and 3,689 deaths in the last 24 hours. The total number of COVID cases recorded across the country is 1,95,57,457.

Amid the surge in cases, many stars like Katrina Kaif, Sidharth Malhotra, Alia Bhatt, Mira Rajput, Bhumi Pednekar, among others have been using social media to amplify the voices of those in need. Meanwhile, on the work front, Kartik has some exciting projects in his kitty including comic supernatural thriller 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2', and the much-anticipated crime-thriller 'Dhamaka'. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)