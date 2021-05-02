Left Menu

SRFTI holds convocation as birth centenary celebrations of film-maker Satyajit Ray begin

Satyajit Ray, a genuine artist, made Indian cinema worthy of serious attention for the first time in its history, an official statement said Commissioned and produced by the institute, a total of 21 dissertation films and their student crew received honours, comprising six films from animation cinema, five films from the electronic and digital media wing and 10 films from the film wing.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 02-05-2021 20:44 IST | Created: 02-05-2021 20:44 IST
SRFTI holds convocation as birth centenary celebrations of film-maker Satyajit Ray begin

The Satyajit Ray Film and Television Institute organised a virtual convocation ceremony on Sunday, a day that also marked the beginning of the year-long celebrations to commemorate the birth centenary of the legendary film-maker.

The graduates of the 13th batch of the film wing, the first batch of the electronic and digital media wing and the first batch of the animation cinema wing got their post graduate diploma certificate after pursuing different specialisations and successfully completing their first films.

''This day is very significant to us as Satyajit Ray Film and Television Institute presents the nation with a bunch of new filmmakers,'' Professor Amaresh Chakrabarti, director in-charge of the Kolkata-based institute, said.

The chief guest of the ceremony was Aparna Sen, an eminent actor, filmmaker and Padma Shri recipient. She congratulated the graduates on completion of their formal education in various disciplines of cinema and allied audiovisual mediums.

In the valedictory speech, she also shared her memories with Ray.

''It is doubly auspicious as the day marks the beginning of the centenary celebrations of the master auteur,'' she said.

Named after the legendary film maestro Satyajit Ray, the institute has emerged as a centre of excellence which offers post-graduate programme in cinematic and television studies. Satyajit Ray, a genuine artist, made Indian cinema worthy of serious attention for the first time in its history, an official statement said Commissioned and produced by the institute, a total of 21 dissertation films and their student crew received honours, comprising six films from animation cinema, five films from the electronic and digital media wing and 10 films from the film wing. Amongst this wide spectrum of narratives, Like a Midnight Dream (Oru Paathira Swapnam Pole), a dissertation film by Sharan Venugopal, was recently awarded Best Film on Family Values in the 67th National Film Awards by Directorate of Film Festivals.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Health News Roundup: Pfizer to start shipping coronavirus vaccine to Canada; India posts new record daily rise in COVID-19 cases and more

Reliance becomes India's largest producer of medical grade liquid oxygen from single location

Researchers discover new vulnerability affecting billions of computers globally

Entertainment News Roundup: Grammy organizers change rules; Five charged in violent abduction of Lady Gaga's bulldogs and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Didi is Bengal's 'Dada'

Belying all expectations, the TMC was headed Sunday for a landslide victory in assembly elections, overcoming the might of the BJP after a bitter campaign that had turned into a virtual duel between Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and Prime ...

Portuguese GP: Hamilton wins after crucial overtakes on Verstappen, Bottas

A brilliantly managed race from Mercedes Lewis Hamilton saw him take his second win of the 2021 season at the Portuguese Grand Prix on Sunday, with the Briton finishing ahead of Red Bulls Max Verstappen, and Hamiltons pole-sitting teammate ...

LDF poised to form government in Kerala; CPI-M wins 48 seats, leading on 14

The ruling LDF appears poised to form the government in Kerala again as per the latest trends from the Election Commission with the Communist Party of India Marxist registering a win on 48 seats and maintaining the lead on 14 more. Among th...

G7 to consider mechanism to counter Russian 'propaganda', UK's Raab says

The Group of Seven richest countries will look at a proposal to build a rapid response mechanism to counter Russian propaganda and disinformation, British Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab told Reuters. Speaking ahead of a G7 foreign ministers...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021