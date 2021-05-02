Left Menu

Piper Perabo donates to Priyanka Chopra's COVID-19 fundraiser, urges fans to help India fight pandemic

Hollywood celebrity Piper Perabo donated to Priyanka Chopra's fundraiser for helping India fight COVID-19 while she also appealed to fans to support the relief measures.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 02-05-2021 21:01 IST | Created: 02-05-2021 21:01 IST
Piper Perabo (Image Source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI

Hollywood celebrity Piper Perabo donated to Priyanka Chopra's fundraiser for helping India fight COVID-19 while she also appealed to fans to support the relief measures. The 44-year-old American star took to her Twitter handle and shared heart-rending burial site pictures from the capital of India.

With the pictures, Piper highlighted the statements from the news article she shared. "It's like one of those movies in which the world has been attacked, and there are bodies everywhere," she said, as she looked at the rows and rows and rows and rows of pyres in various stages of completion. @Amannama writes unflinchingly & compassionate," the tweet read. The 'Coyote Ugly' actor further appreciated global star Priyanka Chopra and her husband Nick Jonas's initiative '#TogetherForIndia', a fundraiser to help India fight COVID-19.

She tweeted the link to Priyanka's fundraiser portal and wrote, "@priyankachopra encouraged donations to support relief in #India at (the link). I donated here. If you are aware of other ways regular folks can help our friends and families in India, please share in the replies," using the flag of India and face with medical mask emoticons. Earlier in the day, American popstar Camila Cabello also urged her fans to donate for India by posting a video message on Instagram.

Amidst the devastating second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic, India reported 3,92,488 fresh coronavirus cases and over 3,689 related deaths in the last 24 hours. A total of 1,95,57,457 new COVID-19 cases, 2,15,542 related deaths, and 1,59,92,271 recoveries were reported in the last 24 hours, taking the total active cases to 33,49,644, as per the health ministry update on Sunday morning. (ANI)

