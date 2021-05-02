Left Menu

Princess Charlotte turns 6, mom Kate Middleton shares new birthday portrait

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge on Sunday released a photo of their daughter Princess Charlotte clicked by mom Kate Middleton ahead of Charlotte's sixth birthday.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 02-05-2021 21:35 IST | Created: 02-05-2021 21:34 IST
Kate Middleton and Princess Charlotte. Image Credit: ANI

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge on Sunday released a photo of their daughter Princess Charlotte clicked by mom Kate Middleton ahead of Charlotte's sixth birthday. According to Fox News, the photo of the royal couple's second child and only girl was taken by her mother, Kate Middleton, who is a prolific photographer in Norfolk.

Charlotte, who turned 6 on May 2 flashed her pearly whites in the sweet photo as she enjoyed the outdoors in a pretty pink and blue floral summer dress. The photo comes just days after William and Kate celebrated their 10th anniversary with the release of a home movie of Charlotte and her siblings Prince George, and Prince Louis. In the video, the family is seen playing outside of their Norfolk home, climbing trees, toasting marshmallows and running on the beach.

Louis just celebrated a major milestone himself by starting preschool. The royal toddler is now going to London's Willcocks Nursery School, which Charlotte also attended. The family is likely spending the weekend at their country home, Anmer Hall, on Queen Elizabeth's Sandringham estate, in Norfolk - around 100 miles north of London - as it is a long weekend with a public holiday on Monday in the U.K.

Last year, on Charlotte's fifth birthday, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge had issued pictures of Charlotte helping pack and deliver food parcels and homemade pasta to locals amid the COVID-19 pandemic. As Charlotte and George came to the end of their Easter break, mom Kate took Charlotte and George to a London store for some shopping.

Charlotte and her siblings regularly join their parents on outings and as per People magazine have been spotted with Kate at Sainsbury's in King's Lynn, Norfolk, picking up Halloween costumes and, on another occasion, buying the weekly groceries. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

