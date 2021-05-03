Left Menu

Entertainment News Roundup: California Disneyland re-opens but you can't hug Mickey Mouse; Thousands of revelers attend Wuhan music festival and more

A spokesman for the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Western District of Arkansas confirmed that Duggar made his initial appearance in federal court and pleaded not guilty to the charges, which allege he obtained the sexually explicit material sometime between May 14 and May 16 of 2019. Grammy organizers change rules after allegations of corruption The organizers of music's Grammy Awards on Friday announced an end to the so-called "secret" committees that have led to allegations that the highest honors in the industry are open to rigging.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 03-05-2021 02:32 IST | Created: 03-05-2021 02:28 IST
Entertainment News Roundup: California Disneyland re-opens but you can't hug Mickey Mouse; Thousands of revelers attend Wuhan music festival and more
Representative image Image Credit: Flickr

Following is a summary of current entertainment news briefs.

Josh Duggar, former reality TV star, charged for possessing child sex abuse materials

Joshua James Duggar, the 33-year-old former star of the popular reality TV show "19 Kids and Counting," appeared in federal court on Friday to face criminal charges that he received and possessed materials that depicted the sexual abuse of children, the U.S. Justice Department said. A spokesman for the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Western District of Arkansas confirmed that Duggar made his initial appearance in federal court and pleaded not guilty to the charges, which allege he obtained the sexually explicit material sometime between May 14 and May 16 of 2019.

Grammy organizers change rules after allegations of corruption

The organizers of music's Grammy Awards on Friday announced an end to the so-called "secret" committees that have led to allegations that the highest honors in the industry are open to rigging. The Recording Academy said that nominations for the next Grammy Awards in January 2022 will be selected by all of its more than 11,000 voting members, instead of by committees of 15-30 industry experts whose names were not revealed.

California Disneyland re-opens but you can't hug Mickey Mouse

Masks, temperature checks and no hugs with Mickey Mouse greeted visitors to Disneyland in California on Friday as Walt Disney's original theme park reopened for the first time in over a year. Under coronavirus pandemic guidelines, "The Happiest Place on Earth" was opened only to California residents and capacity was limited to 25% to allow for social distancing.

Thousands of revelers attend Wuhan music festival

Thousands of people attended the first day of the Wuhan Strawberry Music Festival on Saturday. In warm conditions on the first day of a five-day May Day national holiday revelers in the central Chinese city danced, bounced and screamed with delight as some of their favorite acts took the stage.

Oscar-winning 'Moonstruck' actress Olympia Dukakis dies at 89

Olympia Dukakis, who won an Oscar for her performance as a sardonic, middle-aged mother who advises her headstrong daughter on matters of love in the 1987 romantic film comedy "Moonstruck," died on Saturday at age 89. Dukakis - a cousin of unsuccessful 1988 Democratic U.S. presidential nominee Michael Dukakis - passed away at her New York City home on Saturday morning after months of failing health, according to her agent, Allison Levy. Her daughter, Christina Zorich, was by her side.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

Entertainment News Roundup: Grammy organizers change rules after allegations of corruption; Thousands of revelers attend Wuhan music festival and more

Science News Roundup: NASA tells SpaceX to halt lunar lander work pending; Deep-sea mining tests resume after robot rescued and more

Health News Roundup: UK reports 7 new COVID deaths, 1,907 infections; Thailand sees second day of record-high virus deaths and more

Odd News Roundup: Belgian artisan shifts to chocolate syringes; World's longest pedestrian suspension bridge opens in Portugal and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

BJP-led alliance set to form the second successive govt in Assam

The ruling BJP led alliance in Assam is all set to form the government for the second consecutive term after winning 72 of the 120 seats declared so far and is leading in three others.The opposition Grand Alliance comprising the Congress, A...

Bukele's party in El Salvador flexes muscles, spurring U.S. criticism

The party of El Salvadors President Nayib Bukele voted early on Sunday to remove the countrys top prosecutor, part of an intensifying political drama that has rocked the Central American country and drawn international criticism. The vote s...

Soccer-Premier League talking points

Talking Points from the Premier League weekend HAS BALE LOAN SPELL BEEN WASTEDWatching Gareth Bale score a stylish hat-trick for Tottenham Hotspur in the 4-0 win over Sheffield United was a bittersweet moment for the clubs fans. The Welshma...

No patient to be denied hospitalisation, medicines for lack of local residential proof: SC directs Centre, states

The Supreme Court on Sunday issued a slew of directions to the Central and state governments on the COVID-19 situation and directed that no patient shall be denied hospitalisation or essential drugs in any State or Union Territory for lack ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021