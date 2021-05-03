Entertainment News Roundup: Grammy organizers change rules after allegations of corruption; Thousands of revelers attend Wuhan music festival and more
Oscar-winning 'Moonstruck' actress Olympia Dukakis dies at 89
Grammy organizers change rules after allegations of corruption
The organizers of music's Grammy Awards on Friday announced an end to the so-called "secret" committees that have led to allegations that the highest honors in the industry are open to rigging. The Recording Academy said that nominations for the next Grammy Awards in January 2022 will be selected by all of its more than 11,000 voting members, instead of by committees of 15-30 industry experts whose names were not revealed.
Thousands of revelers attend Wuhan music festival
Thousands of people attended the first day of the Wuhan Strawberry Music Festival on Saturday. In warm conditions on the first day of a five-day May Day national holiday revelers in the central Chinese city danced, bounced and screamed with delight as some of their favorite acts took the stage.
Oscar-winning 'Moonstruck' actress Olympia Dukakis dies at 89
Olympia Dukakis, who won an Oscar for her performance as a sardonic, middle-aged mother who advises her headstrong daughter on matters of love in the 1987 romantic film comedy "Moonstruck," died on Saturday at age 89. Dukakis - a cousin of unsuccessful 1988 Democratic U.S. presidential nominee Michael Dukakis - passed away at her New York City home on Saturday morning after months of failing health, according to her agent, Allison Levy. Her daughter, Christina Zorich, was by her side.
