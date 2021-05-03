Ellie Goulding welcomes first child with Caspar Jopling

Singer Ellie Goulding and art dealer Caspar Jopling have become parents to their first child.

Jopling announced the birth of the newborn on his Instagram Story on Sunday, without revealing any other details.

''Mum and baby both healthy and happy. Extremely grateful,'' he captioned a photo of a floral arrangement.

Jopling also requested privacy during this ''personal moment'' for the family.

''I don't ever address the public attention that comes with Ellie's job. But during this magical and personal moment we would really appreciate being able to enjoy our privacy .. thank you x,'' he added. Goulding, known for hits like ''Love Me Like You Do'' and ''Anything Could Happen'', announced their pregnancy in February.

The singer tied the knot with Jopling in 2019, after they started dating in 2017.

