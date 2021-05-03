Left Menu

'Bridgerton' season two begins filming

PTI | Los Angeles | Updated: 03-05-2021 11:47 IST | Created: 03-05-2021 11:47 IST
'Bridgerton' season two begins filming

Production on the much-awaited second season of the runaway hit Netflix series ''Bridgerton'' is underway.

According to People magazine, the leads of the new chapter -- Jonathan Bailey, who reprises his role of Viscount Anthony Bridgerton, and Simone Ashley -- were spotted at the UK's Ascot Racecourse on April 30.

Ashley, who is a new addition to the show, plays Anthony's on-screen love interest -- Kate Sharma.

Other ''Bridgerton'' stars Luke Newton as Colin Bridgerton, Luke Thompson as Benedict Bridgerton, Claudia Jessie as Eloise Bridgerton, Ruth Gemmell as Lady Violet Bridgerton and Adjoa Andoh as Lady Danbury were also part of the scene.

Based on Julia Quinn's bestselling novels, the show is set in the competitive world of Regency era London high society's Ton during the season, when debutantes are presented at court.

The first season, which premiered in December, revolves around the romance and marriage between the eldest Bridgerton daughter, Daphne (Phoebe Dynevor) and Simon Basset, Duke of Hastings (Rege Jean-Page).

It was announced last month that Page, who became a global heartthrob after the smash success of ''Bridgerton'', will not return for the forthcoming season. The series also features Nicola Coughlan, Ruby Barker, Golda Rosheuvel, Ruby Stokes, Will Tilston, Florence Hunt, and Bessie Carter.

Besides Ashley, Charithra Chandran, Shelley Conn, Calam Lynch, and Rupert Young are also part of the second season.

Chris Van Dusen is the showrunner of ''Bridgerton'', which is produced by media mogul Shonda Rhimes, known for hit shows like ''Grey's Anatomy'' and ''Scandal''.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Entertainment News Roundup: Grammy organizers change rules after allegations of corruption; Thousands of revelers attend Wuhan music festival and more

Science News Roundup: NASA tells SpaceX to halt lunar lander work pending; Deep-sea mining tests resume after robot rescued and more

Health News Roundup: UK reports 7 new COVID deaths, 1,907 infections; Thailand sees second day of record-high virus deaths and more

Odd News Roundup: Belgian artisan shifts to chocolate syringes; World's longest pedestrian suspension bridge opens in Portugal and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Myanmar rebel group says shoots down military helicopter

The Kachin Independence Army KIA, one of Myanmars most powerful rebel groups, said on Monday it had shot down a helicopter after returning fire following air strikes by the military, an official at the group said. The United Nations estimat...

Cong assures security to Adar Poonawalla, urges him to name leaders who made threat calls

A day after Adar Poonawalla, the CEO of Serum Institute of India SII reportedly said that he received threats from powerful people for the delivery of vaccines, Maharashtra Congress chief Nana Patole urged Poonawalla to make the names of th...

Investigation reports toxic culture in Australian gymnastics

An independent review into gymnastics in Australia has received evidence of a toxic culture that contributed to physical, emotional and sexual abuse of young athletes.Gymnastics Australia last August asked the Australian Human Rights Commis...

PIL for capping price of HRCT tests for COVID-19; HC seeks Delhi govt stand

A PIL urged the Delhi High Court on Monday to direct the Delhi government to cap the price of High Resolution Computerised Tomography HRCT which is used for detecting the presence and severity of COVID-19 infection in the lungs of patients....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021