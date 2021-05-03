Left Menu

Shilpa Shetty pens down Monday motivation message, addresses mental health amid pandemic

Sharing some thoughts to boost mental health during the current pandemic situation in the country, Bollywood star Shilpa Shetty Kundra penned down Monday Motivation words and said, 'Faith and hope are what we need right now.'

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 03-05-2021 12:21 IST | Created: 03-05-2021 12:14 IST
Picture shared by Shilpa Shetty (Image courtesy: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI

Sharing some thoughts to boost mental health during the current pandemic situation in the country, Bollywood star Shilpa Shetty Kundra penned down Monday Motivation words and said, 'Faith and hope are what we need right now.' The 'Life in A Metro' star took to Instagram and posted a picture of herself meditating amid in nature's lap, on a mountain.

The actor advised getting rid of overthinking by sharing a piece of advice alongside her picture. "Overthinking will destroy your happiness and your mood. fell make everything worse than it actually is. Take a deep breath. exhale, and have faith. What's meant to be, will be," wrote Shetty.

Addressing the current situation, the 'Apne' star penned down a detailed note to attain mental peace. "We're all reading about the actual situation around us and it is absolutely devastating. This news plays on the mind all the time and leads the mind to very dark places," wrote the actor.

Sharing that the actions of some people are 'reassuring' amid the harsh situation, the 'Dhadkan' star said, "But then, there are posts and news about complete strangers helping people desperately in need of help. People who are cooking meals for COVID patients living alone, volunteers driving down to people needing medical assistance, and doctors providing information & guidance via online sessions. So reassuring!" The actor also urged people to possibly help those in trouble and said, " If we can do something for someone, we definitely must! But if not, don't panic excessively. Tune out for a little while, inhale deeply, and believe that it will get better from here. Live in the NOW. Together, we WILL overcome this. We will walk through this time towards a better tomorrow. Faith and hope are what we need right now."

She added a shining sun and a red heart emoticon and the hashtags #MondayMotivation #SwasthRahoMastRaho #mentalhealth #faith #hope #positivity #yoga #yogasehihoga #FitIndiaMovement #FitIndia #yogisofinstagram #mentahealthmatters." India registered a slight dip in COVID-19 cases as it registered 3,68,147 new coronavirus infections and 3,417 related deaths in the last 24 hours, informed the union health ministry on Monday morning. With this, the cumulative count of the cases has gone up to 1,99,25,604.

The daily spike had reached its peak of over four lakh cases on May 1 but came down to 392,488 cases yesterday. The cumulative death toll has mounted to 2,18,959. Currently, there are 34,13,642 active cases of COVID-19 in the country, as per the government data.

The country also witnessed as many as 3,00,732 recoveries in the said period, taking the cumulative recoveries to 16,29,3003.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

