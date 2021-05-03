Left Menu

Telugu star Allu Arjun on Monday said he has mild symptoms of COVID-19 and is on the path to recovery, days after contracting the virus.The 38-year-old actor posted a note for his fans on Twitter, thanking them for their prayers and blessings.Arjun said his health is improving and he continues to be under home quarantine.

03-05-2021
Allu Arjun 'recovering well' after testing positive for COVID-19

Telugu star Allu Arjun on Monday said he has ''mild symptoms'' of COVID-19 and is on the path to recovery, days after contracting the virus.

The 38-year-old actor posted a note for his fans on Twitter, thanking them for their prayers and blessings.

Arjun said his health is improving and he continues to be under home quarantine. ''Hello everyone! I am doing well with very mild symptoms. Recovering well and nothing to worry. I am still in quarantine,'' the ''Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo'' star said.

''Thank you so much for all the love you have been showing and the prayers you have been sending my way. Gratitude,'' he added. The actor had opened up about his diagnosis on April 28 and urged those who came in contact with him to also get tested.

On the work front, Arjun has the multilingual action thriller ''Pushpa'' slated for a theatrical release on August 13. He is also set to team up with director Siva Koratala of ''Bharat Ane Nenu'' fame.

