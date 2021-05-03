Allu Arjun 'recovering well' after testing positive for COVID-19
Telugu star Allu Arjun on Monday said he has mild symptoms of COVID-19 and is on the path to recovery, days after contracting the virus.The 38-year-old actor posted a note for his fans on Twitter, thanking them for their prayers and blessings.Arjun said his health is improving and he continues to be under home quarantine.PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 03-05-2021 15:52 IST | Created: 03-05-2021 15:52 IST
Telugu star Allu Arjun on Monday said he has ''mild symptoms'' of COVID-19 and is on the path to recovery, days after contracting the virus.
The 38-year-old actor posted a note for his fans on Twitter, thanking them for their prayers and blessings.
Arjun said his health is improving and he continues to be under home quarantine. ''Hello everyone! I am doing well with very mild symptoms. Recovering well and nothing to worry. I am still in quarantine,'' the ''Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo'' star said.
''Thank you so much for all the love you have been showing and the prayers you have been sending my way. Gratitude,'' he added. The actor had opened up about his diagnosis on April 28 and urged those who came in contact with him to also get tested.
On the work front, Arjun has the multilingual action thriller ''Pushpa'' slated for a theatrical release on August 13. He is also set to team up with director Siva Koratala of ''Bharat Ane Nenu'' fame.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Pushpa
- Siva Koratala
- Allu Arjun
- Arjun
- Bharat Ane Nenu'
ALSO READ
V K Singh takes to twitter to seek help for bed in hospital for COVID-19-hit person
Case lodged over fake Twitter accounts of Meghalaya Guv
Meghalaya's Raj Bhavan urges police to register case against fake Twitter accounts of Governor Satya Pal Malik
MEDIA-Twitter sued by James O’Keefe, founder of Project Veritas, over ban - Bloomberg News
Twitter expands engineering team in India, appoints Apurva Dalal as Director of Engineering