Kannada filmmaker succumbs to COVID

A young Kannada filmmaker died due to COVID on Sunday, family members said.

The 36-year old Naveen, hailing from Mandya, was admitted to a hospital for COVID treatment.

He made his debut as a director with the movie 'One Day' featuring Revanna and Appu Venkatesh.

His mortal remains were cremated in his hometown Mandya.PTI GMS SS PTI PTI

