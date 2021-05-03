Left Menu

Priyanka lauds Sonu's call to govt to ensure free education for children affected by COVID-19

Priyanka Chopra Jonas on Monday endorsed fellow actor Sonu Soods plea to the government to provide free education to students who have lost their parents due to COVID-19.In a Twitter video shared last week, Sood had requested the central and state governments, private institutions and influential personalities to support children going through financial distress because of the coronavirus pandemic.The 47-year-old actor had also tagged the official handle of Ministry of Education in his tweet.Sharing Soods post, Chopra Jonas said she was inspired by not only his timely observation but also the solution-oriented work.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 03-05-2021 17:42 IST | Created: 03-05-2021 17:33 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: Wikimedia

Priyanka Chopra Jonas on Monday endorsed fellow actor Sonu Sood's plea to the government to provide free education to students who have lost their parents due to COVID-19.

In a Twitter video shared last week, Sood had requested the central and state governments, private institutions and influential personalities to support children going through financial distress because of the coronavirus pandemic.

The 47-year-old actor had also tagged the official handle of Ministry of Education in his tweet.

Sharing Sood's post, Chopra Jonas said she was ''inspired'' by not only his timely observation but also the solution-oriented work. ''Sonu's suggestion is to both the state and central governments to ensure free education for all children affected by COVID. ''Whatever stage of studies they are at- school, college, or pursuing higher studies. The aim is not to allow a pause and definitely not for the lack of finance. If ignored, a huge number of children would be left without the opportunity as adults,'' the 38-year-old actor wrote in a note shared on the microblogging site. She also urged people to support at least one student's education or look for institutes that can offer help. ''I fully support Sonu's ideas and I will actively work towards finding ways to support education because I have always believed that #educationforeverychild is a birthright. And we cannot as a society let the virus change that,'' she added. During the nationwide lockdown last year, Sood catapulted to the national spotlight for helping migrants reach their home states.

The actor has been at the forefront helping people get hospital beds, oxygen cylinders and medicines.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

