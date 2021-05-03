WHO chief Tedros plans to seek re-election - Stat News

Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, the director-general of the World Health Organization, plans to run for a second five-year term as the head of the agency, Stat News reported on Monday, citing a person familiar with the matter.

Ethiopia's Tedros, as he is widely known, in 2017 became the first African to head the Geneva-based United Nations agency and made universal health care coverage his priority. It is unclear at this point whether others will emerge to challenge Tedros, the Stat report said.

The WHO did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

