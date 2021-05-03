Sanjay Dutt remembers mother Nargis on 40th death anniversary

Actor Sanjay Dutt on Monday paid homage to his mother, legendary actor Nargis Dutt, on her 40th death anniversary and said he still misses her every day.

Nargis passed away on May 3 in 1981 at the age of 51, three days before Sanjay’s debut film “Rocky” released in the theatres.

''Not a day goes by when I don't miss you Ma!'' Sanjay wrote alongside his childhood photograph with mother Nargis.

The actor's younger sister Priya Dutt also paid tributes to her mother on social media. “Mother's hug lasts long after she lets go...Mom it's has lasted us 40 years #motherlove. Our love for you is forever,” the 54-year-old politician wrote, alongside a photo of Nargis sitting with her three children.

Born Fatima Abdul Rashid in Kolkata, Nargis made her acting debut at the age of six with “Talashe Haq” in 1935.

In a career spanning three decades, she appeared as a leading lady in Mehboob Khan’s “Taqdeer”, “Humayun”, “Anokha Pyar”, “Aag”, “Barsaat”, “Awara”, “Shree 420”, Oscar-nominated drama “Mother India” and “Raat Aur Din” among others.

She married actor Sunil Dutt in 1958 and the couple had three children – Sanjay Dutt, Namrata Dutt and Priya Dutt.

