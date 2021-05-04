Left Menu

James McAvoy urges fans to donate to India amid 'massive' COVID-19 crisis

Hollywood star James McAvoy has made an appeal to his fans and followers to send out donations to India as the country struggles with the massive shortage of oxygen during the second wave of the coronavirus pandemic.The actor, best known for films like the X-Men and Unbreakable series, shared a link to a crowdfunding campaign on Instagram on Monday to help purchase oxygen concentrator machines and other medical supplies to help support India.India needs help.

PTI | London | Updated: 04-05-2021 09:58 IST | Created: 04-05-2021 09:58 IST
James McAvoy urges fans to donate to India amid 'massive' COVID-19 crisis

Hollywood star James McAvoy has made an appeal to his fans and followers to send out donations to India as the country struggles with the ''massive'' shortage of oxygen during the second wave of the coronavirus pandemic.

The actor, best known for films like the ''X-Men'' and ''Unbreakable'' series, shared a link to a crowdfunding campaign on Instagram on Monday ''to help purchase oxygen concentrator machines and other medical supplies to help support India''.

''India needs help. You can help...donate what you can if you can. Link to just giving page in my Bio. @daivikfoundation,'' McAvoy wrote in the caption.

Hospitals across India have been grappling with oxygen shortage. Week after week, several hospitals have sent out SOS messages about depleting oxygen supplies at their medical facilities and some hospitals had even lost COVID-19 patients due to the crisis situation.

In his video message, the 42-year-old star said one of his friends is seeking to send help to India as quickly as possible.

''I think everyone is aware of the situation in India right now. And, it's really bad. There is a massive, massive crisis and there is not enough of oxygen. A doctor friend of mine is getting oxygen where it's needed as quickly as possible,'' he said.

''If you have money, brilliant. If you don't, tell someone else and spread the word, just your attention is appreciated. Hope the situation in India is better soon. All the best, hope you are healthy and well,'' McAvoy added.

Recently, singers Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes also appealed to their social media fans to extend support to India in its fight against the virus.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

The Curse of Oak Island Season 8 Episode 25: Will Laginas find real treasure?

Science News Roundup: Italy unveils new hi-tech floor design for Colosseum area; NASA tells SpaceX to halt lunar lander work pending contract and more

Entertainment News Roundup: Grammy organizers change rules after allegations of corruption; Thousands of revelers attend Wuhan music festival and more

PRESS DIGEST-Financial Times - May 3

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

'Succession' season 3 adds Alexander Skarsgard to cast

Alexander Skarsgard is set to star in the third season of HBOs hit satirical family drama Succession.The role charts the actors return to the premium cable network following his award-winning portrayal of Perry on Big Little Lies, starring ...

Here's how Twitter Spaces live audio conversation feature works?

Twitter has added the ability to host Spaces, its live audio conversation feature, to all accounts with 600 or more followers. Introduced last year, the feature unlocks real and open conversations - small and intimate conversations with jus...

Marine inspector general suspended amid tank sinking probe

The Marine Corps inspector general, Major General Robert Castellvi, has been suspended amid the ongoing probes into last summers fatal sinking of a seafaring tank off the Southern California coast, a newspaper reported Monday.Nine men died ...

India and UK aim to double trade by 2030

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson will hold a virtual meeting on Tuesday to agree on a deeper relationship between the UK and India across trade, health, climate, and defense, the British High Commission BHC h...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021