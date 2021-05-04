'Succession' season 3 adds Alexander Skarsgard to cast

Alexander Skarsgard is set to star in the third season of HBO's hit satirical family drama ''Succession''.

The role charts the actor's return to the premium cable network following his award-winning portrayal of Perry on ''Big Little Lies'', starring opposite Nicole Kidman and Reese Witherspoon.

According to Deadline, Skarsgard will feature in the recurring role of Lukas Matsson, who is a successful, confrontational tech founder and CEO.

Ambushed by his rebellious son Kendall (Jeremy Strong) at the end of the second season, Logan Roy (Brian Cox) begins the third chapter in a perilous position. Scrambling to secure familial, political and financial alliances, tensions rise as a bitter corporate battle threatens to turn into a family civil war.

Production on the upcoming season is underway.

Created, showrun and executive produced by Jesse Armstrong, ''Succession'' also stars Hiam Abbass, Sarah Snook, Kieran Culkin, Alan Ruck, Nicholas Braun and Matthew Macfadyen.

Additional executive producers include Adam McKay, Frank Rich, Kevin Messick, Jane Tranter, Mark Mylod, Tony Roche, Scott Ferguson, Jon Brown and Will Ferrell.

