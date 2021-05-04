Left Menu

'Succession' season 3 adds Alexander Skarsgard to cast

PTI | Los Angeles | Updated: 04-05-2021 10:28 IST | Created: 04-05-2021 10:28 IST
'Succession' season 3 adds Alexander Skarsgard to cast

Alexander Skarsgard is set to star in the third season of HBO's hit satirical family drama ''Succession''.

The role charts the actor's return to the premium cable network following his award-winning portrayal of Perry on ''Big Little Lies'', starring opposite Nicole Kidman and Reese Witherspoon.

According to Deadline, Skarsgard will feature in the recurring role of Lukas Matsson, who is a successful, confrontational tech founder and CEO.

Ambushed by his rebellious son Kendall (Jeremy Strong) at the end of the second season, Logan Roy (Brian Cox) begins the third chapter in a perilous position. Scrambling to secure familial, political and financial alliances, tensions rise as a bitter corporate battle threatens to turn into a family civil war.

Production on the upcoming season is underway.

Created, showrun and executive produced by Jesse Armstrong, ''Succession'' also stars Hiam Abbass, Sarah Snook, Kieran Culkin, Alan Ruck, Nicholas Braun and Matthew Macfadyen.

Additional executive producers include Adam McKay, Frank Rich, Kevin Messick, Jane Tranter, Mark Mylod, Tony Roche, Scott Ferguson, Jon Brown and Will Ferrell.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

The Curse of Oak Island Season 8 Episode 25: Will Laginas find real treasure?

Science News Roundup: Italy unveils new hi-tech floor design for Colosseum area; NASA tells SpaceX to halt lunar lander work pending contract and more

Entertainment News Roundup: Grammy organizers change rules after allegations of corruption; Thousands of revelers attend Wuhan music festival and more

PRESS DIGEST-Financial Times - May 3

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Bihar imposes lockdown till May 15, says CM Nitish Kumar amid surge in COVID-19 cases.

Bihar imposes lockdown till May 15, says CM Nitish Kumar amid surge in COVID-19 cases....

Plea to increase cremation, burial sites in national capital: HC seeks Centre, Delhi govt stand

The Delhi High Court on Tuesday sought responses of the Centre and the Delhi government on a PIL to temporarily increase the number of cremation and burial sites in the city in view of the overwhelming number of people dying due to COVID-19...

UK and India to start full trade deal talks in the autumn - UK

Britain and India will start negotiations for a full free trade deal in the autumn, British trade minister Liz Truss said on Tuesday.Truss told Sky News that Britain wanted to see Indias tariffs on imported cars and whiskey lowered or remov...

Mohanlal's 'Drishyam 2' set for Hindi remake

Producers Kumar Mangat Pathak and Abhishek Pathaks Panorama Studios International on Tuesday announced it has acquired the Hindi remake rights of the Malayalam hit Drishyam 2 - The Resumption.Headlined by superstar Mohanlal, Drishyam 2 earn...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021