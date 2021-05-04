Left Menu

Panorama Studios International acquires Hindi remake rights of 'Drishyam 2 - The Resumption'

Kumar Mangat Pathak and Abhishek Pathak's Panorama Studios International has acquired the Hindi remake rights of the Malayalam hit film 'Drishyam 2 - The Resumption'.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 04-05-2021 12:01 IST | Created: 04-05-2021 12:01 IST
Panorama Studios International acquires Hindi remake rights of 'Drishyam 2 - The Resumption'
Poster of 'Drishyam 2' (Image Source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI

Kumar Mangat Pathak and Abhishek Pathak's Panorama Studios International has acquired the Hindi remake rights of the Malayalam hit film 'Drishyam 2 - The Resumption'. 'Drishyam' has been remade in a record number of languages, including Hindi. After the success of 'Drishyam 2 - The Resumption', the production house is all set to repeat the success formula with a Hindi remake version of it.

Kumar Mangat Pathak from Panorama Studio International shared, "With the huge success of 'Drishyam 2', the story needs to be told with passion and commitment and we as Producers are committed to that." 'Drishyam 2's original Malayalam Producer Antony Perumbavoor also shared his contentment over the acquisition of the film, while hoping that the production house will justify the movie under its banner.

Director of the original Malayalam Drishyam 2 Jeethu Joseph also stated, "The story of 'Drishyam 2' resonated with people and I am so glad that Panorama Studios will make it reach a wider audience with the Hindi remake. I am looking forward to it." 'Drishyam 2: The Resumption', is a sequel to the 2013 film 'Drishyam', the film stars Mohanlal, Meena, Ansiba Hassan and Esther Anil, reprising their roles from the original. The story takes place six years after the events of 'Drishyam'. It follows the struggle of Georgekutty (Mohanlal) and his family, who come under suspicion when the son of the Inspector-general of police, goes missing. (ANI)

