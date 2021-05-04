Left Menu

Timothee Chalamet, Billie Eilish to co-host 2021 Met Gala

PTI | Newyork | Updated: 04-05-2021 12:06 IST | Created: 04-05-2021 12:04 IST
Timothee Chalamet, Billie Eilish to co-host 2021 Met Gala
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Oscar-nominated actor Timothee Chalamet and multiple Grammy-winning musician Billie Eilish will be a part of this year's Met Gala Host Committee along with tennis champion Naomi Osaka and poet Amanda Gorman.

Organized by the Metropolitan Museum of Art, the fundraising gala is scheduled to be held here on September 13, pending government COVID-19 guidelines.

The event marks the opening of the Costume Institute's annual fashion exhibit.

On its official Twitter page, the Met said the Costume Institute's primary source of annual funding -- ''will celebrate the upcoming two-part exhibition 'In America' focusing on the history of American fashion and honoring the 75th anniversary of The Costume Institute''.

The gala will return live and in-person this year to launch a two-part exhibition on American fashion, one of which will include the involvement of various film directors in the staging of the exhibit at the Metropolitan Museum of Art.

Each part of the exhibition -- one opening later this year, the other next spring -- will get its own gala: The September 13 gala will be a smaller-scale event with COVID-19 protocols, and will launch ''In America: A Lexicon of Fashion'', opening on September 18, reported Deadline.

Next spring's gala is set for May 2, 2022, launching the second part of the exhibition titled ''In America: An Anthology of Fashion'', opening May 5. Both parts of the exhibition will close on September 5, 2022.

The Met has also set fashion designer Tom Ford, Adam Mosseri, head of Instagram, and Vogue editor-in-chief, Anna Wintour, as the evening's honorary chairs of this year's event.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

The Curse of Oak Island Season 8 Episode 25: Will Laginas find real treasure?

Science News Roundup: Italy unveils new hi-tech floor design for Colosseum area; NASA tells SpaceX to halt lunar lander work pending contract and more

Entertainment News Roundup: Grammy organizers change rules after allegations of corruption; Thousands of revelers attend Wuhan music festival and more

PRESS DIGEST-Financial Times - May 3

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Here's why iPhone/iPad users need to immediately update to iOS/iPadOS 14.5.1

Last week, Apple released the iOS iPadOS 14.5 update with lots of new features and bug fixes. Now the iPhone maker has released iOS 14.5.1 and iPadOS 14.5.1 for all supported models. These include iPhone 6s and later, iPad Pro all models, ...

Russia reports 7,770 new COVID-19 cases, 337 deaths

Russia reported 7,770 new coronavirus infections on Tuesday, including 2,050 in Moscow, bringing the total national tally of infections to 4,839,514.The Russian coronavirus crisis centre said 337 more deaths of coronavirus patients had been...

First team of mounted archers takes aim in Gaza

Hoofs pounded the ground and kicked up dust clouds as one by one a small group of young mounted archers pulled back their bows and let their arrows fly at a passing target. Most of them missed.They will get better, said Mohammad Abu Musaed,...

Hong Kong pauses plan to force COVID-19 vaccines on migrant maids

Hong Kong authorities have rowed back on plans to make COVID-19 vaccines mandatory for foreign domestic workers after human rights groups slammed the policy as being discriminatory.After a domestic worker from the Philippines was found to h...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021