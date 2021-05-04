'The Good Doctor' gets fifth season order

Medical drama ''The Good Doctor'', starring Freddie Highmore, has received a season five order from the ABC network.

According to Deadline, the announcement marks the show's first scripted renewal of the broadcast season.

The fourth season aired in November and is set to have a 17-episode run ending in May.

Developed by David Shore, ''The Good Doctor'' features Highmore as Dr Shaun Murphy, a young surgeon with autism and savant syndrome, who continues to use his extraordinary medical gifts at St Bonaventure Hospital's surgical unit.

Based on the 2013 South Korean show of the same name, the American adaptation hails from Sony Pictures Television and ABC Signature.

It also features Antonia Thomas, Nicholas Gonzalez, Chuku Modu, Beau Garrett, Hill Harper, Richard Schiff, and Tamlyn Tomita.

Shore is the executive producer and showrunner. Daniel Dae Kim, Erin Gunn, David Kim and Sebastian Lee also serve as executive producers.

