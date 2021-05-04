Left Menu

Kangana Ranaut's Twitter account suspended permanently

Twitter has permanently suspended actor Kangana Ranauts account for repeated violations of rules, specifically its Hateful Conduct and Abusive Behaviour policy, the microblogging site said in a statement on Tuesday.The 34-year-old actors handle KanganaTeam now displays the message account suspended.Ranaut, known for her often inflammatory tweets, posted several messages following the Mamata Banerjee-led Trinamool Congress win over the BJP in West Bengal and incidents of post-poll violence.

Updated: 04-05-2021 14:05 IST | Created: 04-05-2021 14:05 IST
Twitter has permanently suspended actor Kangana Ranaut's account for repeated violations of rules, specifically its ''Hateful Conduct and Abusive Behaviour policy”, the microblogging site said in a statement on Tuesday.

The 34-year-old actor’s handle @KanganaTeam now displays the message: account suspended.

Ranaut, known for her often inflammatory tweets, posted several messages following the Mamata Banerjee-led Trinamool Congress’ win over the BJP in West Bengal and incidents of post-poll violence. Calling for President’s Rule in the state, she also blamed Banerjee for the violence and called her unpublishable names. ''We’ve been clear that we will take strong enforcement action on behavior that has the potential to lead to offline harm,” a Twitter spokesperson said in a statement.

''The referenced account has been permanently suspended for repeated violations of Twitter Rules specifically our Hateful Conduct policy and Abusive Behaviour policy. We enforce the Twitter Rules judiciously and impartially for everyone on our service,'' the spokesperson added. According to Twitter's Abusive Behaviour policy, ''one may not engage in the targeted harassment of someone, or incite other people to do so or attempt to harass, intimidate, or silence someone else’s voice''. When an account is suspended permanently, the account holder is notified about the rules they have violated, the social media platform said citing the policy.

On Monday, writer-lyricist Hussain Haidry had shared two tweets of the actor and urged people to report the account. “If you are a blue tick account or with large following, I am not asking you to speak up against this. But please just quietly REPORT these two tweets. This is calling for mass violence. And directing it at Muslims,” he wrote.

Many social media users have called Ranaut out for spreading hatred.

The actor also posted a video on Instagram where she termed the silence of the liberal international media on Bengal violence their ''conspiracy against India'' . Ranaut is also active on Facebook.

Last year, Ranaut's sister Rangoli's account was suspended on the microblogging website. The actor became active on Twitter after that.

