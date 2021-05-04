Kangana Ranaut's account permanently suspended for repeated violations of Twitter Rules

Twitter on Tuesday said it has permanently suspended actor Kangana Ranaut's account for repeatedly violating the platform's rules.

''We've been clear that we will take strong enforcement action on behavior that has the potential to lead to offline harm. The referenced account has been permanently suspended for repeated violations of Twitter Rules specifically our Hateful Conduct policy and Abusive Behaviour policy,'' a Twitter spokesperson said.

The spokesperson added that the company enforces the Twitter Rules judiciously and impartially for everyone on its platform.

When Twitter enforces such actions like permanently suspending an account, it notifies people that they have been suspended for abuse violations, and explains which policy or policies they have violated and which content was in violation.

