'Love Life' S2 cast Jessica Williams and Chris Powell

Actors Jessica Williams and Chris Powell are the latest addition to the cast of second season of anthology series Love Life. According to Variety, the two actors will join William Jackson Harper, who plays the lead role in the upcoming sophomore season. Rachelle Williams serves as executive producer and co-showrunner alongside Sam Boyd and Bridget Bedard.

The story revolves around Marcus Watkins (Harper) as he comes out of a years-long relationship with the woman he thought was going to be his partner for life.

Star of season one, Anna Kendrick, will also appear in the upcoming season along with Zoe Chao, Peter Vack and Nick Thune.

''Love Life'' is produced by Lionsgate Television and Feigco Entertainment.

