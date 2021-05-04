Left Menu

Jacqueline Fernandez launches YOLO foundation to spread kindness amid COVID-19 pandemic

Bollywood actor Jacqueline Fernandez, on Tuesday, announced the launch of her 'You Only Live Once' foundation to create and share stories of kindness amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 04-05-2021 14:59 IST | Created: 04-05-2021 14:59 IST
Jacqueline Fernandez. Image Credit: ANI

Bollywood actor Jacqueline Fernandez, on Tuesday, announced the launch of her 'You Only Live Once' foundation to create and share stories of kindness amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Taking to her Instagram handle, Jacqueline announced the launch of the YOLO Foundation; an initiative to create and share stories of kindness in these challenging times. The 'Kick' actor also shared that she has tied up with several NGOs that cater to the different needs in the society, to begin with.

With an NGO called the Roti Bank, Jacqueline has targeted to provide one lakh meals this month. On the other hand, partnering with the Feline Foundation, the actor has taken initiative to help stray animals. Additionally, the 'Judwaa 2' star will also be distributing masks and sanitisers to front line workers- the Mumbai Police Force, who continue to work relentlessly amid the pandemic.

In the caption, Jacqueline wrote, "We have this one life, let's do whatever we can to make a difference in this world!! I am proud to announce the launch of the YOLO Foundation; an initiative to Create and Share Stories of Kindness." She further added, "In these challenging times, the Yolo Foundation has partnered with several NGOs to help in whichever way we possibly can. Watch this space to know how you can contribute and make a difference to the lives around you #staysafe #spreadlove #helpothers"

Jacqueline had previously extended her help to people in rebuilding their houses post-flood relief and had also worked towards the nourishment of children during COVID-19. Meanwhile, on the work front, Jacqueline Fernandez had recently shared her special dance number from Salman Khan's upcoming film 'Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai'.

She also has films like 'Bachchan Pandey', 'Bhoot Police', 'Attack', 'Cirkus', 'Ram Setu' in the pipeline. (ANI)

