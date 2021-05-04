Ujjwala Singhania has been appointed as the national president of FICCI Ladies Organisation (FLO), according to the chamber's statement.

Singhania will focus on empowering women by facilitating an enabling environment that promotes entrepreneurship, industry participation, and economic development of women, it said. She said: ''I have been a part of this women's consortium for over 19 years and the collective mission of the organization is to encourage and facilitate women to showcase their talents, skills, experiences, and energy across sectors''. Singhania is a director at JK International, a firm that invests, through private equity and venture capital. ***************** KikoTv raises undisclosed amount in funding round led by SOSV *Live-streaming social e-commerce platform KikoTV on Tuesday announced that it has raised an undisclosed sum in a new funding round led by global venture capital fund SOSV.

Venture Catalysts, a domestic business incubator, and accelerator, also participated in the round along with Negen Capital chief executive Neil Bahal and other angel investors, an official statement said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)