Nikki Tamboli's brother passes away due to COVID-19

God shall take care of him, Tamboli wrote.The actor also shared pictures of her brother in a separate post on Instagram, saying that she was thankful for the time she got to spend with him.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 04-05-2021 17:15 IST | Created: 04-05-2021 17:15 IST
Former ''Bigg Boss'' contestant actor Nikki Tamboli on Tuesday said that her brother has died due to COVID-19 related complications.

In a post on her Instagram story, Tamboli said her 29-year-old brother, Jatin, had multiple health issues and was admitted to a hospital last month where he tested positive for COVID-19 and tuberculosis. He was also diagnosed with pneumonia. The 24-year-old actor wrote that her brother was ''surviving'' on only one lung after his lungs ''collapsed''.

''And today morning, his heart stopped beating and responding. God has always been kind to me and my family. He saved my brother many times. But as we say, what is written in the destiny no one can ever change that. ''I thank all of them who prayed for my brother. He was tired of the hospital. He is in a better place and in better hands. God shall take care of him,'' Tamboli wrote.

The actor also shared pictures of her brother in a separate post on Instagram, saying that she was thankful for the time she got to spend with him. ''If love alone could have saved you, you never would've died. We will meet again someday. I thank God he made you our brother while you were here on earth. You are always loved immensely and never forgotten. May your soul rest in peace,'' she wrote.

On Monday, Mumbai reported 2,662 new COVID-19 cases, the lowest single-day count since mid-March, and 78 fresh fatalities.

According to the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC)'s updated data, with the addition of 2,662 infections, the COVID-19 caseload in the metropolis rose to 6,58,866, while the death toll jumped to 13,408.

