So when the 20-year-old finally performs live for her fans and meets them in person, it might feel a little surreal.

Reuters | Updated: 04-05-2021 18:30 IST | Created: 04-05-2021 18:30 IST
Reuters Entertainment News Summary

Following is a summary of current entertainment news briefs.

Marvel rallies superhero fans to assemble at movie theaters

Walt Disney Co's Marvel Studios on Monday encouraged superhero fans to return to movie theaters, a show of support for pandemic-battered cinemas trying to stage a comeback amid competition from streaming services. "See you at the movies," said a three-minute-long trailer designed to stir excitement for 10 upcoming Marvel films including "Black Widow," "Eternals" and a "Black Panther" sequel.

Conan O'Brien to put his eponymous late night show to bed on June 24

Late-night talk show host Conan O'Brien will host his long-running nightly TBS "Conan" talkshow for the last time on June 24, WarnerMedia said on Monday, ahead of his shift to a new show on HBO Max. The final weeks of the TBS show will feature a line-up of special guests, culminating in an extended hour-long finale recapping his 11-year run.

Black teenager on trial for murder in topical drama "Monster"

A Black teenager on trial for murder fights to clear his name and reclaim his identity in "Monster" , a film that dives headlong into issues that have animated the Black Lives Matter movement and often led the news agenda in recent times. The Netflix drama follows 17-year-old Steve Harmon, a promising film student played by Kelvin Harrison Jr., who insists he is innocent after he is arrested for his alleged part in a fatal robbery at a bodega in Harlem, New York.

Singer Arlo Parks emerges from lockdown fame for 'momentous' Brits show

British singer-songwriter Arlo Parks has enjoyed a meteoric rise to fame in the past year - even if it was from home due to lockdown. So when the 20-year-old finally performs live for her fans and meets them in person, it might feel a little surreal. "It's definitely going to take some adjusting to because most of the fans that I have gained have been under (lockdown) where everything is very much happening across the internet and not having that in-person connection," Parks told Reuters.

Golden Globes group floats changes to address diversity, ethics complaints

The board of the Hollywood Foreign Press Association (HFPA), the group that hands out the annual Golden Globe awards for television and film, proposed several changes on Monday to address criticism over its membership's diversity and ethics. In a letter to members, the HFPA board suggested several steps to diversify its roster, including hiring a chief diversity officer, putting emphasis on recruiting Black journalists and widening the pool of potential applicants.

