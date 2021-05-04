Left Menu

Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, to release 1st children's book

The book grew out of a poem Meghan wrote for Harry for their first Fathers Day after Archies birth, the statement said.That poem became this story, Meghan said.

PTI | Los Angeles | Updated: 04-05-2021 21:03 IST | Created: 04-05-2021 20:57 IST
Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, to release 1st children's book
File Photo Image Credit: ANI

Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, is releasing her first children's book, one rooted in the relationship between Prince Harry and their son, Archie.

Random House Children's Books announced Tuesday that "The Bench" will be released June 8. It is illustrated by award-winning illustrator Christian Robinson and Meghan will narrate the audiobook edition. The book features a diverse group of fathers and sons and moments they share, according to a statement announcing the release. The book grew out of a poem Meghan wrote for Harry for their first Father's Day after Archie's birth, the statement said.

"That poem became this story,'' Meghan said. ''Christian layered in beautiful and ethereal watercolor illustrations that capture the warmth, joy and comfort of the relationship between fathers and sons from all walks of life; this representation was particularly important to me, and Christian and I worked closely to depict this special bond through an inclusive lens." The book is one of several projects that Meghan and Harry have announced since stepping away from royal duties in early 2020. Meghan, the actor formerly known as Meghan Markle, narrated the Disney nature film "Elephant" and the couple has a Netflix deal. Their first project for the streaming service focuses on the Invictus Games, a competition for sick and injured military personnel and veterans that was championed by Harry.

Archie turns 2 on Thursday. Meghan and Harry are expecting their second child, a girl, later this year.

Robinson wrote and illustrated "Another" and "You Matter," and won Caldecott and Coretta Scott King honors for his art in "Last Stop on Market Street".

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

The Curse of Oak Island Season 8 Episode 25: Will Laginas find real treasure?

Science News Roundup: Italy unveils new hi-tech floor design for Colosseum area; NASA tells SpaceX to halt lunar lander work pending contract and more

Entertainment News Roundup: Grammy organizers change rules after allegations of corruption; Thousands of revelers attend Wuhan music festival and more

PRESS DIGEST-Financial Times - May 3

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Foreign aid allocated to states keeping in mind equitable distribution: Govt

The aid received from other countries has been allocated to different states, keeping in mind equitable distribution and the load on tertiary healthcare facilities, to help deal with the rising number of COVID-19 cases, the Union Health Min...

2 rockets hit air base housing US-led forces in western Iraq

Baghdad Iraq, May 4 ANIXinhua Two Katyusha rockets on Tuesday landed on a military air base housing US-led coalition forces in Iraqs western province of Anbar, the Iraqi military said. The two rockets landed in an empty area inside the Ayn ...

UN Forum examines how to make science and technology work better for all

The Multi-Stakeholder Forum on Science, Technology and Innovation for the Sustainable Development GoalsSTI Forum aims to identify gaps and promote partnerships in efforts to achieve a greener world by 2030. In remarks to the forum, the UN...

UN, EU call for calm at Colombia protests, warn of excessive force

The United Nations and European Union on Tuesday called for calm and warned of the use of excessive force at protests against the administration of Colombian President Ivan Duque, as protester deaths mounted and demonstrations continued ove...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021