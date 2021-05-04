Left Menu

Madhuri Dixit shares throwback picture with husband Shriram Nene

Bollywood's 'Dhak Dhak' girl Madhuri Dixit Nene on Tuesday treated her social media fans to a major throwback picture of her with hubby Shriram Nene.

Updated: 04-05-2021 21:24 IST | Created: 04-05-2021 21:24 IST
Madhuri Dixit with husband Shriram Nene (Image Source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI

Bollywood's 'Dhak Dhak' girl Madhuri Dixit Nene on Tuesday treated her social media fans with a major throwback picture of her with hubby Shriram Nene. The actor took to her Instagram handle and shared the picture along with the caption "Hold your loved ones closer than ever #MayThe4thBeWithYou." In the throwback picture, the duo could be seen posing for the camera and flashing their million-dollar smiles.

While Madhuri looked cute in a denim dungaree and glasses, her husband looked uber-cool in a blue sweater and shorts. The post from the star received more than 4 lakh likes within 4 hours of being shared. Meanwhile, on the work front, Madhuri will be debuting in the digital world through the suspenseful family drama series by Netflix titled 'Finding Anamika'.

The plot of the series revolves around the story of a global superstar, wife, and mom who suddenly vanishes without a trace. As police and loved ones search for answers to her disappearance, her perfectly crafted facade is stripped away, revealing hidden truths and painful lies in the life of an iconic actress. (ANI)

