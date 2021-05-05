Odd News Roundup: Busy bees in Colombia get respite in bamboo hotels; Serbian diner thanks those getting COVID shots with plates of roast meat
Following is a summary of current odd news briefs.
Serbian diner thanks those getting COVID shots with plates of roast meat
Get a COVID-19 vaccine and you will be served a plate of spit-roast ox or wild game goulash for free - in the Serbian city of Kragujevac. Restaurateur Stavro Raskovic offered the popular local dishes on Tuesday as his way of promoting vaccination and campaigning for the full reopening of the country's restaurants, cafes and bars which can only serve patrons outdoors.
Busy bees in Colombia get respite in bamboo hotels
Solitary bees are enjoying new digs in Barbosa, Colombia, where tiny hotels built by the Aburra Valley Metropolitan Authority provide places to rest and recover after a busy day pollinating. Lovingly built from wood, with acrylic roofs to protect them from rain, the hexagonal structures are filled with a variety of bamboo canes that allow bees of all shapes and sizes to check in for a well-deserved rest.
