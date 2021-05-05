Chris Messina, Cory Michael Smith join cast of 'Call Jane'

Left Menu

05-05-2021
Actors Chris Messina and Cory Michael Smith have boarded the cast of upcoming women's rights drama ''Call Jane''.

To be directed by ''Carol'' screenwriter Phyllis Nagy, the movie will feature Hollywood stars Sigourney Weaver, Kata Mara and Elizabeth Banks in the lead.

Penned by Hayley Schore and Roshan Sethi with revisions by Nagy, the story is set during the summer of 1968, which sees protests rock the Democratic National Convention, reported Deadline.

It will follow Joy Griffin (Banks), a housewife and mother who experiences a life-threatening pregnancy that no doctor will allow her to terminate. After finding herself out of options, with little time to lose, Joy discovers a network of women who facilitate safe abortions for women in need—no questions asked.

''The group’s kindness and courage end up saving Joy’s life, while igniting a new sense of purpose in her: to help other women gain control of their destinies.

''The network’s leader, Virginia (Weaver), takes Joy under her wing, and despite the risks they face in this pre-Roe v. Wade era, they hatch a plan to expand the network to provide safe abortions for all women who need them, regardless of their ability to pay,'' the official logline reads.

Messina, who most recently featured in ''Birds of Prey'' and Netflix's ''I Care A Lot'', will essay the role of Joy’s loving and sympathetic husband Will.

Smith will star as Dean, a doctor with an air of roguish confidence, who works with Victoria to perform abortions for women in need.

The film's cast also includes actors Aida Turturro, Wunmi Mosaku and newcomer Grace Edwards.

''Call Jane'' is being produced by Robbie Brenner along with David Wulf, Kevin McKeon and Lee Broda.

