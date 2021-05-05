AFI announces new date for Julie Andrews life achievement honour gala

The American Film Institute (AFI) will be honouring veteran actor Julie Andrews with its 48th lifetime achievement award on November 11 after the event was postponed last year in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic.

According to the institute's official website, the gala was originally scheduled for April 25, 2020.

''Julie Andrews has lifted the spirits of the world for generations. Now, more than ever, AFI looks forward to gathering the globe to celebrate the many gifts and joy she has given us - proving her, of course, 'practically perfect in every way','' said Bob Gazzale, AFI President and CEO, in a statement.

The ceremony will take place at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles, California.

A three-time Academy Award nominee, Andrews star turn in ''Mary Poppins'' won her both a BAFTA and an Oscar. From her early profound stage presence as Polly Browne in ''The Boyfriend'', Queen Guenevere in ''Camelot'', and Eliza Doolittle in the Broadway hit ''My Fair Lady'' to her timeless film performances as Maria von Trapp in ''The Sound of Music'' to her groundbreaking dual roles in the gender-bending ''Victor/Victoria'', Andrews has proven herself an accomplished and versatile actress. Throughout an illustrious career that spans seven decades, she has won five Golden Globes, three Grammys and two Emmys for projects infused with her incomparable charm and recognised for their ability to enthrall audiences worldwide. The critically lauded Andrews is also a Kennedy Center honoree, a Disney Legend inductee and the recipient of a SAG life achievement award.

In 2020, she voiced the narrator Lady Whistledown, the author of the scandalous society pages, in the Regency London-set Netflix series ''Bridgerton'', produced by Shonda Rhimes.

The AFI's lifetime achievement award is presented annually to an honouree ''whose talent has in a fundamental way advanced the film art; whose accomplishment has been acknowledged by scholars, critics, professional peers and the general public; and whose work has stood the test of time.'' The AFI is a nonprofit organisation dedicated to educating artistes and audiences through initiatives that champion the past, present and future of motion pictures.

Previous recipients of the AFI lifetime achievement award include Sean Connery, Jane Fonda, Diane Keaton, George Clooney and Denzel Washington.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)