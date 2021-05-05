Left Menu

Thomas Mann to reunite with Emma Roberts for 'About Fate'

PTI | Los Angeles | Updated: 05-05-2021 11:20 IST | Created: 05-05-2021 11:20 IST
''Kong: Skull Island'' actor Thomas Mann is set to headline the romantic comedy ''About Fate''.

The film will see Mann feature opposite Emma Roberts, his co-star from the 2010 comedy drama ''It's Kind of a Funny Story''.

''About Fate'' follows two people who believe in love, but seem to never be able to find its true meaning. In a wild twist of events, fate puts each in the other's path on a stormy New Year's Eve and comedy and chaos ensue.

Tiffany Paulsen is serving as the writer on the movie to be directed by Marius Weisberg, reported Deadline.

Production is expected to begin in June in Boston.

Mann will next be seen in ''The Chariot'' and ''Halloween: Kills''.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

