Sanjay Kapoor, Shahana Goswami's 'The Last Hour' series set for May 14 premiere on Amazon

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 05-05-2021 13:18 IST | Created: 05-05-2021 13:18 IST
Supernatural crime series ''The Last Hour'', starring Sanjay Kapoor and Shahana Goswami, will debut on Amazon Prime Video on May 14, the streamer announced on Wednesday.

Created, written and produced by Amit Kumar and Anupama Minz, the show has been executive produced by Oscar-winning filmmaker Asif Kapadia.

Set in a small Himalayan town, ''The Last Hour'' explores the story of a Shaman (a healer), who joins a newly transferred cop to track down a mysterious killer.

It will also feature Karma Takapa, Raima Sen, Shaylee Krishen, Robin Tamang and Mandakini Goswami in pivotal roles.

Kumar said he is excited to work with his longtime friend Kapadia on ''The Last Hour'' and he is confident that the show will be received well by the audiences.

''Together with Anupama Minz, my co-creator and co-writer, we have created a unique supernatural show that we feel confident, will be enjoyed by the audiences. ''The entire cast has done a splendid job of bringing the exciting narrative to life. The concept is unique and the supernatural world of the show is largely unexplored, so we at Fission Features, are delighted to present something fresh to the audience,'' the co-creator said in a statement.

Kapadia, known for directing critically-acclaimed documentaries such as ''Senna'', ''Amy'' and ''Diego Maradona'', said he was intrigued by the show's concept of ''playing with time''.

''We wanted to create a series that was original, authentic and riveting and are glad that this journey with Amazon Prime video has been collaborative and supportive. I am so excited to launch 'The Last Hour' to audiences across the world,'' he added.

Aparna Purohit, Head of India Originals at Amazon Prime Video India, said the streamer is excited to venture into the supernatural crime genre with this series.

''Shot spectacularly in the verdant Himalayan towns and featuring an exceptional cast, this Amazon Original is a murder mystery with a paranormal twist. We are confident that it will resonate with our audience,'' she added.

