COVID-19 positive woman’s body lies in mortuary for days, Muslim man performs last rites

PTI | Shahjahanpur | Updated: 05-05-2021 14:56 IST | Created: 05-05-2021 14:33 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

The last rites of a 70-year-old Hindu woman were performed by a Muslim man after no one claimed her body following her death due to coronavirus.

''Sunita Devi, living in a shelter home, was brought to the medical college emergency (ward) on April 5 with fever and breathing problem. She was found positive for COVID-19 and died during treatment on April 29,'' college Public Relations Officer Pooja Tripathi said.

When no one came for the body, police were informed and her body was kept in the mortuary for six days, she said.

On Tuesday, one Merajuddin Khan decided to cremate the body. He took the help of ambulance driver Beeru and performed the last rites of Devi, the officer said.

Khan, who is a local journalist, had also helped the daughter of another deceased, Sudama Devi (60), to perform the last rites of her mother by arranging money for it.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

