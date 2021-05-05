Left Menu

Destin Daniel Cretton to direct series on Vincent Chin

PTI | Los Angeles | Updated: 05-05-2021 14:46 IST | Created: 05-05-2021 14:46 IST
Filmmaker Destin Daniel Cretton will helm an upcoming series about the killing of Chinese-American Vincent Chin in 1982.

The yet-to-be-titled limited series has been created and written by Marilyn Fu, reported Variety.

Cretton, best known for directing movies such as ''Short Term 12'' and ''Just Mercy'', will also executive produce the show alongside Fu, Mynette Louie, Asher Goldstein, Maria Zuckerman, Quan Phung and Michael Bloom.

The killing of 27-year-old Chin in the '80s was considered one of the most infamous hate crimes in Asian-American history.

He was brutally beaten and killed by two former autoworkers, Ronald Ebens and Michael Nitz, who blamed him for the economic downturn in Detroit.

The show is being backed by Amazon Studios in association with First Look Media’s Topic Studios.

Fu said it is important to tell Chin's story to the world, especially at a time when there have been anti-Asian hate incidents happening in the US in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic.

''This series is a rallying call, a voice for the silenced, a chance for people to see themselves reflected in those they cross the street to avoid. This is how we can cut through the violence — by sharing our pain and acknowledging our collective humanity. ''Vincent’s death catalysed important legacies, but at the end of the day, he was a human being with hopes and dreams just like me and you. I’m excited to tell this story with such a force of Asian Americans on board,'' Fu added.

Cretton is currently awaiting the release of his latest directorial ''Shang-Chi and The Legend of the Ten Rings''. The Marvel Studios project is scheduled to be released in September this year.

The director is also attached to helm and produce a series adaptation of the upcoming WWII book ''Facing The Mountain''.

