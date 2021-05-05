Left Menu

Film editor Ajay Sharma dies due to COVID-19 complications

Film editor Ajay Sharma, known for his work on films like Ludo and Jagga Jasoos, passed away on Wednesday due to COVID-19 complications at a government hospital in New Delhi, sources said. Nothing makes sense, Pilgaonkar wrote.Actor-director Anand Tiwari, who helmed Bandish Bandits, penned a heartfelt note and said he was in shock after learning about his editors death.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 05-05-2021 14:51 IST | Created: 05-05-2021 14:51 IST
Film editor Ajay Sharma dies due to COVID-19 complications

Film editor Ajay Sharma, known for his work on films like ''Ludo'' and ''Jagga Jasoos'', passed away on Wednesday due to COVID-19 complications at a government hospital in New Delhi, sources said. He was in his late 30s. ''He was diagnosed with COVID-19 and was in the ICU for the last two weeks. He breathed his last between 1-2 am today at Rajeev Gandhi Super Speciality Hospital, New Delhi,'' a source close to Sharma told PTI. He is survived by his wife and a four-year-old son. After working as an associate editor on features like ''Barfi!'', ''Kai Po Che!'' and ''Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani'', Sharma worked as an editor in the Irrfan Khan-starrer ''Karwaan'', ''Ludo'' and 2020's Amazon Prime Video series ''Bandish Bandits''. He made his directorial debut with the short film ''Jolly 1995'', which is streaming on Disney+ Hotstar. Sharma was working on the upcoming sports drama ''Rashmi Rocket'', starring Taapsee Pannu.

Many film personalities took to social media to shared condolence messages on his demise.

Actor Shriya Pilgaonkar said she was ''devastated'' to hear about Sharma's passing.

''Devasted is an understatement. We lost Ajay Sharma today. Not just an incredibly fine editor but an absolute gem of a human being. Nothing makes sense,'' Pilgaonkar wrote.

Actor-director Anand Tiwari, who helmed ''Bandish Bandits'', penned a heartfelt note and said he was in shock after learning about his editor's death. ''Today, I have lost one of the most artistic partners I have ever had. There was so much more we had to do together, so much more I had to learn from him,'' he wrote on Instagram, alongside a candid picture of Sharma. Tiwari further said ''Bandish Bandits'' was Sharma's baby too and it wouldn't have been possible to make the series without him. ''We spent months together in a small dark room making a 10 part series, shot after shot, splice after splice. I thought that was the beginning of our journey, not the end. I will miss you immensely Ajay sir. My thoughts and prayers with the family,'' the director added. Filmmaker Nikkhil Advani said, ''#RIP Ajay Sharma. Gone too soon.'' Director Akarsh Khurana, who collaborated with Sharma on ''Rashmi Rocket'' and ''Karwaan'', also mourned his loss. ''Best guy. This is a huge blow,'' Khurana wrote.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Sports News Roundup: Night Football to now stream on Amazon Prime Video; Tyler Glasnow, bullpen carry Rays past Angels and more

100 million-year-old bones of sauropod dinosaurs discovered in Meghalaya

New Google Docs feature makes it easier to track edits made by multiple collaborators

Geta Brătescu: Google Doodle to celebrate Romanian artist on her 95th birthday

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

10 states contributed 70.91 pc of new COVID-19 cases: Health ministry

Nearly 71 per cent of the 3,82,315 COVID-19 cases registered in India in a day were reported from 10 states including Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh and Delhi, the Union health ministry said on Wednesday.Indias COVID-19 caseload stands at 2,06,...

Facebook oversight board to rule on Trump's return to Facebook

Facebook Incs oversight board on Wednesday will decide whether to uphold the companys indefinite suspension of former U.S. President Donald Trump, in a much-awaited verdict that may signal how the company will treat rule-breaking world lead...

Lockdown tweet: HC orders quashing of FIR against Navi Mumbai resident

The Bombay High Court on Wednesday said a tweet by a Navi Mumbai woman about a gathering of migrants at the Bandra terminus during the lockdown last year did not amount to any wrongdoing, and ordered for quashing of an FIR registered agains...

FACTBOX-What is Facebook's oversight board?

Facebooks oversight board on Wednesday will announce its decision on whether to uphold former U.S. President Donald Trumps suspension from the platform.Here are some key facts about how the board works WHAT DOES THE OVERSIGHT BOARD REVIEWTh...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021