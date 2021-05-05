Left Menu

Kerala sets up Covid-19 helpline for hearing impaired

PTI | Thiruv | Updated: 05-05-2021 16:12 IST | Created: 05-05-2021 16:12 IST
Kerala sets up Covid-19 helpline for hearing impaired

Thiruvananthapuram, May 5 (PTI): At a time when the COVID-19 cases are surging, the National Institute of Speech and Hearing (NISH), an autonomous organisation here and the State DisasterManagement Authority, have jointly set up a 24 X 7 Covid-19 helpline exclusively for the deaf and hard of hearing.

The facility is primarily meant for answering queries and concerns related to the pandemic and extending counselling to stress-related issues.

Sign language interpreters will be available to attend the WhatsApp video calls made to the helpline, an official statement said here.

The helpline will also reply to queries related to monsoon and the preparedness for and management of the season, it added.

The Helpline numbers are: 9446750983, 9496918178, 9249505723.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Sports News Roundup: Night Football to now stream on Amazon Prime Video; Tyler Glasnow, bullpen carry Rays past Angels and more

100 million-year-old bones of sauropod dinosaurs discovered in Meghalaya

New Google Docs feature makes it easier to track edits made by multiple collaborators

Geta Brătescu: Google Doodle to celebrate Romanian artist on her 95th birthday

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Norway to introduce vaccine certificates in June

Norway will introduce verifiable vaccine certificates in early June, allowing holders to use them for admittance to events held in Norway, with an updated, EU-compliant version to be rolled out in late June, Prime Minister Erna Solberg said...

EU approval for China investment deal hinges on broader ties - trade chief

EU ratification of the new investment deal with China depends on their wider relations, the blocs trade chief said on Wednesday, dismissing Beijing sanctions against European lawmakers as unacceptable.The technical work is ongoing to prepar...

Soccer-South Africa name Belgian Broos as new coach

Former Belgian international Hugo Broos has been named new coach of South Africa, signing a five-year contract to the 2026 World Cup, it was announced on Wednesday.The 69-year-old, who was part of the Belgium team that reached the World Cup...

Germany looks to loosening lockdown as COVID-19 cases fall

Parts of Germany are eyeing a loosening of lockdown restrictions as the number of new cases fell nationwide on Wednesday, though infection rates remain high in some of the 16 federal states. Confirmed new coronavirus cases in Germany rose o...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021