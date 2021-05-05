Golf-R&A plans tributes to mark 10-year anniversary of Ballesteros' death

Left Menu

Reuters | London | Updated: 05-05-2021 16:54 IST | Created: 05-05-2021 16:48 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: Wikipedia

The Royal and Ancient (R&A) will celebrate the achievements of Spanish golfing great Seve Ballesteros on the 10-year anniversary of his death with a trio of tributes, including a feature-length documentary film. Ballesteros, winner of five major championships and one of the sport's leading figures from the mid-1970s to the mid-1990s, died of a brain tumor in 2011.

The documentary, which will premiere this year, will profile Ballesteros' life on and off the golf course and feature contributions from his family and fellow sporting heroes, including Jose Maria Olazabal and Gary Player. An 18-month exhibition at the British Golf Museum in St Andrews will be dedicated to his greatest triumphs, including winning The Open on three occasions in 1979, 1984 and 1988.

The tributes will also feature the publication of a photobook by renowned sports photographer David Cannon. "I hope that fans will truly enjoy these wonderful tributes that tell the story of this charismatic, flamboyant and inspirational golfer who is without doubt one of the greatest of all time," Martin Slumbers, Chief Executive of The R&A, said.

"Sadly, he was taken from us too young and we must settle for the memories. But what glorious memories they are." A share of the proceeds from the tributes will be donated to the Seve Ballesteros Foundation, which aims to help introduce young people to the sport, and for scientific research that is used for the treatment of brain cancer.

Ballesteros, regarded by many as golf's greatest shot-maker, won 87 titles worldwide, 50 of them on the European Tour. He also helped revive Europe's fortunes in the biennial Ryder Cup team competition, guiding them to five wins both as a player and captain.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

