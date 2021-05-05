Left Menu

Sonu Nigam donates blood, urges youth to do the same to avoid shortage

Bollywood singer Sonu Nigam on Wednesday donated blood and urged his fans to donate blood amid the second wave of COVID-19.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 05-05-2021 16:54 IST | Created: 05-05-2021 16:54 IST
Sonu Nigam donates blood, urges youth to do the same to avoid shortage
Sonu Nigam (Image courtesy: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI

Bollywood singer Sonu Nigam on Wednesday donated blood and urged his fans to donate blood amid the second wave of COVID-19. He inaugurated the blood donation camp organised by Ameet Satam's Adarsh Foundation at Bharatmata Hall, Vidyanidhi campus in Juhu.

The 47-year-old singer posted a video on Instagram in which he talked about the importance of donating blood amid the testing times. In the video, Nigam revealed that he had tested positive for coronavirus earlier. The 'Do Pal' singer also said that he has not taken the vaccine yet and has decided to donate blood. Urging people to donate the blood, Nigam stated that India might face a shortage of blood in the future.

Alongside the video, he wrote, "Non Vaccinated people, come and donate Blood, there's gonna be acute shortage in India soon." The singer became the first blood donor of the two-day camp set up in Juhu and he also motivated the youth to donate blood before taking the vaccination.

Sonu has risen to the cause of providing mobile oxygen supplies for COVID-19 patients, the singer has chosen to procure 2021 portable oxygen canisters which can provide on-demand oxygen supply to the critical patient when hospital beds or oxygen concentrators are not available. These oxygen canisters will be installed in ambulances across the city. A 19-year old golfer, Krishiv KL Tekchandani, has also joined the singer's efforts by uniting the youth to ensure the portable oxygen canisters reach the struggling COVID-19 patients across the city.

"The youth of the nation should understand India's plight and step up to do what's right!" added Krishiv when asked about his recent donation endeavours. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Sports News Roundup: Night Football to now stream on Amazon Prime Video; Tyler Glasnow, bullpen carry Rays past Angels and more

100 million-year-old bones of sauropod dinosaurs discovered in Meghalaya

New Google Docs feature makes it easier to track edits made by multiple collaborators

Geta Brătescu: Google Doodle to celebrate Romanian artist on her 95th birthday

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Delhi reports 20,960 new COVID-19 cases, 311 deaths; positivity rate at 26.37 pc

Delhi reported 20,960 new COVID-19 cases, 19,209 discharges and 311 deaths in the last 24 hours. The total count of cases has gone up to 12,53,902 including 91,859 active cases and 11,43,980 discharges. The death toll has gone up to 18,063....

World News Roundup: China tourist trips top pre-pandemic levels over May Day break; India posts record daily COVID-19 deaths and more

Following is a summary of current world news briefs.China tourist trips top pre-pandemic levels over May Day break, revenues still lowerChinese tourists made around 230 million trips over the extended May Day holiday as domestic travel surp...

HC refuses to quash charge memo against professor

Chennai, May 5 PTI The Madras High Court has refused to quash a charge memo issued by the Thiruvalluvar University against a professor for allegedly producing three fake experience certificates at the time of appointment in 2010.In this cou...

Facebook oversight board upholds Trump's suspension

Facebook Incs oversight board on Wednesday upheld the companys suspension of former U.S. President Donald Trump in a much-awaited verdict that may signal how the company will treat rule-breaking world leaders in the future. Facebook indefin...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021