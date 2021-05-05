Radhika Madan, Pulkit Samrat receive first dose of COVID-19 vaccine

''Angrezi Medium'' actor Radhika Madan and ''Fukrey'' actor Pulkit Samrat on Wednesday received the first dose of the coronavirus vaccine.

The actors took to Instagram to share the update.

''One step at a time #Vaccinated,'' Madan captioned her photo as she took the first jab of the vaccine.

The 26-year-old actor urged everyone to get registered and requested them to maintain all precautions at the vaccination centres.

''Wear double mask, sanitise your hands, maintain distance and don't panic. Don't forget to get a good night's sleep the day before and stay well hydrated #FightCorona,'' she said.

Samrat, 37, said getting vaccinated is the ''best form of defence'' against COVID-19.

''#Jab We Met. This is our best form of defence. Be safe. #GETVACCINATED,'' he wrote in the caption.

''Dil Bechara'' star Sanjana Sanghi and her brother Sumer also received the first jab of the vaccine.

''Tiny rays of hope and sunshine in dark times #GetVaccinated'' the 24-year-old actor wrote alongside a selfie with her brother.

Last month, the Maharashtra government announced its decision to provide anti-COVID-19 vaccines to the people in the age group of 18 to 44 years.

The state government extended the lockdown, which was to end on the morning of May 1, by another 15 days to stem the spread of the coronavirus. On Tuesday, Mumbai reported 2,554 fresh coronavirus cases and 62 deaths, taking the count of infections to 6,61,420 and the toll to 13,470.

