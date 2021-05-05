Pooja Hegde recovers from COVID-19

Actor Pooja Hegde on Wednesday said she has tested negative for COVID-19.

The 30-year-old actor, who was under home quarantine, took to Twitter and thanked her fans for praying for her speedy recovery. ''I have recovered well, kicked stupid corona’s butt and finally tested negative! Yay! All your wishes and healing energy seemed to have done it’s magic. Forever grateful. Stay safe out there,'' the ''Housefull 4'' actor wrote. Hegde had opened up about her COVID-19 diagnosis on April 25, requesting those who came in contact with her to also get tested for the novel coronavirus. On the work front, the actor will be next seen in Salman Khan-starrer ''Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali'', ''Cirkus'' co-starring Ranveer Singh, Prabhas-led ''Radhe Shyam'' and filmmaker Koratala Siva's historical action film ''Acharya''.

On Tuesday, Mumbai reported 2,554 fresh coronavirus positive cases and 62 deaths, taking the count of infections to 6,61,420 and the toll to 13,470.

