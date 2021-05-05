Left Menu

Claire Foy to headline 'Marlow' series for Britbox

Foy, 37, will star as Evie Wyatt, who returns to the Edgelands, where she lost her father to a firestorm 15 lost years ago, seeking answers.

PTI | London | Updated: 05-05-2021 18:00 IST | Created: 05-05-2021 18:00 IST
Claire Foy to headline 'Marlow' series for Britbox

''The Crown'' alum Claire Foy will be playing the lead role in ''Marlow'', an upcoming crime thriller series from BBC and ITV's streaming service Britbox.

Created by BAFTA-winning screenwriter Tony Grisoni and Simon Maxwell, the eight-episode series hails from Motive Pictures and Endeavor Content.

The story centres on two warring families -- the Marlows and the Wyatts -- who are pitted against each other amid the unsettling and indelible landscape of the ''Edgelands'' of the Thames Estuary. Foy, 37, will star as Evie Wyatt, who returns to the Edgelands, where she lost her father to a firestorm 15 lost years ago, seeking answers. She finds herself drawn back into conflict with the Marlow clan and its ageing patriarch, Tom Marlow.

''I’m delighted to be a part of this compelling thriller. Tony and Simon’s scripts are so evocative of place and redolent with atmosphere - and the twists, turns and mysteries at the heart of this drama are utterly gripping.

''Evie Wyatt is such a captivating, complex and beguiling character, much like the enigmatic ‘Edgelands’ which she calls home, and I can’t wait to get to step into her shoes,'' Foy said in a statement.

''Marlow'' will start production later this year and will premiere on BritBox in 2022.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Sports News Roundup: Night Football to now stream on Amazon Prime Video; Tyler Glasnow, bullpen carry Rays past Angels and more

100 million-year-old bones of sauropod dinosaurs discovered in Meghalaya

New Google Docs feature makes it easier to track edits made by multiple collaborators

Geta Brătescu: Google Doodle to celebrate Romanian artist on her 95th birthday

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Delhi reports 20,960 new COVID-19 cases, 311 deaths; positivity rate at 26.37 pc

Delhi reported 20,960 new COVID-19 cases, 19,209 discharges and 311 deaths in the last 24 hours. The total count of cases has gone up to 12,53,902 including 91,859 active cases and 11,43,980 discharges. The death toll has gone up to 18,063....

World News Roundup: China tourist trips top pre-pandemic levels over May Day break; India posts record daily COVID-19 deaths and more

Following is a summary of current world news briefs.China tourist trips top pre-pandemic levels over May Day break, revenues still lowerChinese tourists made around 230 million trips over the extended May Day holiday as domestic travel surp...

HC refuses to quash charge memo against professor

Chennai, May 5 PTI The Madras High Court has refused to quash a charge memo issued by the Thiruvalluvar University against a professor for allegedly producing three fake experience certificates at the time of appointment in 2010.In this cou...

Facebook oversight board upholds Trump's suspension

Facebook Incs oversight board on Wednesday upheld the companys suspension of former U.S. President Donald Trump in a much-awaited verdict that may signal how the company will treat rule-breaking world leaders in the future. Facebook indefin...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021