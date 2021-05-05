Entertainment News Roundup: Marvel rallies superhero fans to assemble at movie theaters; Black teenager on trial for murder in topical drama "Monster" and more

Following is a summary of current entertainment news briefs.

Marvel rallies superhero fans to assemble at movie theaters

Walt Disney Co's Marvel Studios on Monday encouraged superhero fans to return to movie theaters, a show of support for pandemic-battered cinemas trying to stage a comeback amid competition from streaming services. "See you at the movies," said a three-minute-long trailer designed to stir excitement for 10 upcoming Marvel films including "Black Widow," "Eternals" and a "Black Panther" sequel.

Conan O'Brien to put his eponymous late night show to bed on June 24

Late-night talk show host Conan O'Brien will host his long-running nightly TBS "Conan" talkshow for the last time on June 24, WarnerMedia said on Monday, ahead of his shift to a new show on HBO Max. The final weeks of the TBS show will feature a line-up of special guests, culminating in an extended hour-long finale recapping his 11-year run.

Black teenager on trial for murder in topical drama "Monster"

A Black teenager on trial for murder fights to clear his name and reclaim his identity in "Monster" , a film that dives headlong into issues that have animated the Black Lives Matter movement and often led the news agenda in recent times. The Netflix drama follows 17-year-old Steve Harmon, a promising film student played by Kelvin Harrison Jr., who insists he is innocent after he is arrested for his alleged part in a fatal robbery at a bodega in Harlem, New York.

Singer Arlo Parks emerges from lockdown fame for 'momentous' Brits show

British singer-songwriter Arlo Parks has enjoyed a meteoric rise to fame in the past year - even if it was from home due to lockdown. So when the 20-year-old finally performs live for her fans and meets them in person, it might feel a little surreal. "It's definitely going to take some adjusting to because most of the fans that I have gained have been under (lockdown) where everything is very much happening across the internet and not having that in-person connection," Parks told Reuters.

Golden Globes group floats changes to address diversity, ethics complaints

The board of the Hollywood Foreign Press Association (HFPA), the group that hands out the annual Golden Globe awards for television and film, proposed several changes on Monday to address criticism over its membership's diversity and ethics. In a letter to members, the HFPA board suggested several steps to diversify its roster, including hiring a chief diversity officer, putting emphasis on recruiting Black journalists and widening the pool of potential applicants.

Kevin Spacey accuser cannot sue anonymously, judge rules

A man who said he was sexually assaulted at age 14 by the actor Kevin Spacey in the 1980s must identify himself if he is to continue his $40 million civil lawsuit against the Oscar winner, a federal judge ruled. U.S. District Judge Lewis Kaplan said on Monday that Spacey's fame "magnified" the public's legitimate interest in knowing the identity of the plaintiff, known as "C.D."

Britney Spears calls recent documentaries about her 'hypocritical'

Pop singer Britney Spears spoke out on Tuesday about recent documentaries about her life and career, calling them "hypocritical" because they rehash her personal problems while criticizing the media for reporting them the first time. Walt Disney Co's FX network and The New York Times released "Framing Britney Spears" in February. The documentary examined the singer's meteoric rise to fame as a teenager, the ensuing media scrutiny and her widely publicized breakdown.And this month, the BBC released "The Battle for Britney: Fans, Cash and a Conservatorship" in Britain. It will debut in the United States and Canada starting May 11 via the BBC Select streaming service.

(With inputs from agencies.)